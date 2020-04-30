Rudi’s View: Solving The Share Market Enigma

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

Dear time-poor reader: general critique says equities are out of touch with reality, but a closer look suggests otherwise.



In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Solving The Share Market Enigma

-All-Weather Model Portfolio

-Rudi On TV



Solving The Share Market Enigma



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck



At times, it seems financial markets move in mysterious ways, confounding most observers and commentators on the sidelines.



This is one of those times.



Keeping one eye focused on the human tragedy that is still unfolding in countries like the USA, while the other is on the economic damage that is occurring, worldwide, while breaking one's head over the many uncertainties that are awaiting all of us on the other side of current lockdowns, investors might be forgiven to think the share market is living on a different planet.



To paraphrase from a recent interview of value investing legend Howard Marks: it looks like the US and the rest of the world will be facing the worst economic recession since potentially the 1930s, yet US share markets are still only -17% off their all-time high. This looks like a serious disconnect.



In the words of another local share market expert: investors beware when the share market and the economy are out of synch with each other.



At face value, these modern day Bear Market critics seem to have a valid point. If corporate profits are poised to fall by an estimated -30%, with the effect of such falls to be further enlarged through emergency capital raisings and mass dividend cuts and postponements, not to mention the commensurate layoffs and reductions in capital spending, should the Australian share market not be down more than the current -25%?



However, when we stop looking at the market as one broad, general, homogenous complex and start paying attention to the many divergences and subtleties in play, it turns out there is a lot more intelligence behind the apparent madness that is confounding many an expert, both here and overseas.





Underneath the surface of it all, we discover the share price of a2 Milk ((A2M)) is up year-to-date, in excess of 30%, which seems sheer madness, until we take note of the company's recent market update which, yet again, forced analysts to increase forecasts and their valuations.



As things stand post last week's market update, a2 Milk shares are still trading below FNArena's consensus price target for the stock, with two stockbrokers -Macquarie and Citi- suggesting the shares might well have double-digit percentage in further upside from here.



This is but one of many aberrations in today's share market that is lost on those who analyse and draw conclusions from a broad, generalised angle.



Not every company is about to suffer a -30% retreat in profits. Instead, it can be argued a2 Milk shares are still not overly "expensive"; not if management continues to execute well and keeps releasing operational updates that are better than market expectations.



On the opposite side of today's market, National Australia Bank ((NAB)) opted for an early release of its interim financials on Monday morning, and the numbers proved well below market expectations on most metrics.



The board at NAB decided to reduce the dividend for shareholders by -63.9%, accompanied by a non-discounted dividend reinvestment plan (DRP), as cash earnings per share deteriorated by -54%.



Some analysts had expected banks would defer paying any dividends for the time being, so paying out a reduced dividend could be seen as a "positive" surprise of sorts, certainly by parts of NAB's register, but the decision came with a $3.5bn capital raising that is diluting all shareholders by some -7%.



Throw in a much weaker CET1 capital ratio and by all accounts, NAB's was a weak result which will keep downward pressure on sector analysts' forecasts and projections.



Herein lies the challenge for today's share market investor: the best returns are not achieved from picking low valuations or beaten down share prices; superior returns stem from items that cannot be seen in financial data or excel spreadsheet calculations, like operational consistency, the ability to add value through investment, a dependable moat, and an uninterrupted long-term growth trajectory.