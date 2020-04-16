Rudi’s View: No Time For Over-Confidence

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

Dear time-poor reader: how much longer can this rally continue and what are the internal signals?



No Time For Over-Confidence



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



The share market is now divided, roughly, in two groups of investors.



Those who have been buying shares over the past three weeks are feeling like they have been very much rewarded for it.

The other group has at least one eye fixated on the deteriorating situation on the ground in New York and elsewhere in the US and cannot help but wondering whether the first group is living in the land of delusions or what?



The latter group is supported by a large army of technical analysts and chartists and by scholars of history who assure us all this is but normal pattern during a Grand Bear Market; first comes the savage sell-off, then follows the strong rebound, but ultimately prices will end up trending lower.



If history repeats then rallying almost 900 points from a brief revisit near 4400 is that strong rally. But what if this Bear Market doesn't play fully to the script?



It's not like someone high up in the Himalayas is reading from an age-old script and everybody on ground zero is listening and obliged to follow the guidelines.

We never had central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve and the RBA, going all-in to make sure we will not relive the Great Depression.



We never had widespread government support programs of the current size and impact. Never.



And we might not have seen the end of fiscal initiatives either as all governments will be hell-bent on getting their economies back up and running as quickly as possible once this year's pandemic and Great Global Recession are dealt with.

Though, increasingly, it is starting to dawn on everyone, getting back up and running after moving into lockdown won't be quick, smooth or easy.

****

On Friday (Thursday US time), the Federal Reserve showed it knows a few things about how financial news and markets operate.

The decision to expand the central bank's asset purchase program by including higher risk assets including high yielding corporate credit and bonds from struggling US municipalities coincided with one of the darkest days in the world's history as far as US unemployment is concerned.



That, of course, was not a coincidence. The Fed's announcement surprised many, and it deliberately took the attention away from the sad news on the streets where more than 16 million jobs went missing in just three weeks. Not even the Great Depression during the 1930s can match that.



US financial markets on the day told the tale: the Fed has now removed two major concerns for further financial mayhem; local governments won't be cascading into defaults and bankruptcies, and the same applies to many low quality, highly risky and vulnerable US companies whose public debt needs to be rolled over or refinanced this year.



Many of those who have been watching with open jaws all of the Fed's moves since the US repo market stopped operating in an orderly fashion in August last year are openly wondering where this will end? Will this ever end? Can it?

****

This crisis has cut so deep into today's fragile global financial system that central bankers are giving up their full independence and become more closely intertwined with the executive powers that rest with their respective governments.



It happened first with the Bank of Japan. As the Federal Reserve's latest policy broadening required the explicit approval of US Treasury, it is now also happening in the US. Speculation is already rife it won't be long before the Federal Reserve starts buying US equities.

To continue the parallel with Japan: the Bank of Japan today owns more than 75% of all Japanese ETFs; it owns trillions of Japanese government bonds equal to 100% of the country's GDP, approaching 50% of all outstanding government bonds in the country.



The BoJ is now a major shareholder in nearly 50% of all Tokyo-listed companies, and the number one shareholder in 23 Japanese companies. For all we know, the BoJ might already be the largest individual owner of Japanese stocks. Hence the question asked is very apposite: will this ever end?



At the very least there are two obvious conclusions to be drawn from this year's events:



1.) The problems are huge, complex and very, very serious



2.) Central bankers are determined to stay on top, and their actions and willingness to intervene have no boundaries



There are limits as to how much central bank policies and interventions can achieve, of course. Japanese equities have merely tracked sideways since late 2017, through highly volatile waves, and they still fell down in a heap when the Global Bear Market arrived in February.



It is not inconceivable, in the short term, that the Fed removing two of the outstanding risks increases confidence among investors overall, and more might feel encouraged to put more money into the share market.

Statistics improving regarding this year's global pandemic is a further positive.