Rudi’s View: All-Weather Stocks & Cash

Dear time-poor reader: this Bear Market is changing the world, literally, in front of our eyes



All-Weather Stocks & Cash



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Bear markets are brutal. They take no prisoners. Shoot first, then shoot again, and maybe, just maybe, that's when they might start asking questions. Bear markets punish mistakes instantly and irrevocably.



Bear markets are also excellent teachers, at least for those investors and analysts who are ready to learn invaluable lessons. For years now we have all been reading analysts and funds managers predicting the next economic recession annex global bear market for risk assets would herald the end of growth and the money moment for largely ignored value stocks.



Guess what just happened in the past few weeks? Value stocks have been ab-so-lu-te-ly trashed to smithereens. Sure, many of them will come good and present excellent buying opportunities, but probably not just yet, except for that special kind of investor with an iron stomach who can confidently focus on the future, and ignore wild share market gyrations in the meantime.



Instead, many of the stocks that have relatively held up well throughout this global share market meltdown (let's call a spade a spade) are the ones most hated by your typical professional fund manager; "expensively" priced stalwarts such as CSL ((CSL)), Xero ((XRO)), and Woolworths ((WOW)).



There is no secret ingredient waiting to be unveiled here: these stocks represent less risk than your average bank, oil & gas producer or mining services provider. To be fair, many of the previously popular High PE names have not been spared either post January. While, understandably, if you really want to check up on true share market carnage, try travel agents, airlines and tourism operators.



Or simply look up Ardent Leisure ((ALG)). Clearly, investors have taken the view this badly managed owner of Dreamworld on the Gold Coast and Main Event in the US, originally born as Macquarie Leisure Trust, is not going to survive in its present constitution.



Want more horror stories? Check out Seven West Media ((SWM)), or Regis Healthcare ((REG)). Or simply look up Bitcoin in USD.



Having said so, owning quality sustainable growers with less operational risks only gets you so far when the Big Bad Bear is gripping its claws around global risk assets. Some days everything goes out with the bathwater. Other days the market might just target those relative outperformers because that's the only place where there are still some trading profits left.



The one Major change in a Bear Market is that cash instantaneously becomes an invaluable asset. It does not earn anything tangible in terms of an actual return, but cash helps keeping both short-term losses and the nerves in check.



The FNArena-Vested Equities All-Weather Model Portfolio did not sell out of the market at the very first sign of trouble in February, but we've gradually increased the level of cash as it dawned upon us that what is happening in global financial markets this year is far more serious than what we have experienced at any other time post the Global Financial Crisis.



As at Friday, the 13th of March 2020, total performance ex-fees for the running financial year (from 1st July 2019 onwards) stood at a negative -3% against the ASX200 at -13.56%.

Granted, the All-Weather Portfolio carried an extra cushion of circa 4% leading into this share market rout, as that's how much the portfolio returned in excess of the ASX200 in the second half of last year, but it still indicates significant outperformance over the past six weeks of extreme volatility, mostly to the downside.



I think we can all agree there are at least two lessons to draw from this experience thus far: if you are holding the right kind of shares you have a lot less to worry about, but reducing risk through shedding riskier stocks and disappointing investments, while keeping a healthy portion of the portfolio in cash simply cannot be beaten during times like these.