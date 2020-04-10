Rudi’s View: Cheap Quality & Conviction Calls

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Joke Of The Day



It is a slow day in an old outback town and streets are deserted. Times are tough, everybody is in debt, and living on credit.



A tourist visiting the area drives through town, stops at the motel, and lays a $100 bill on the desk saying he wants to inspect the rooms upstairs to pick one for the night.



As soon as he walks upstairs, the motel owner grabs the bill and runs next door to pay his debt to the butcher.



The butcher takes the $100 and runs down the street to retire his debt to the pig farmer.



The pig farmer takes the $100 and heads off to pay his bill to his supplier, the Co-op.



The guy at the Co-op takes the $100 and runs to pay his debt to the local prostitute, who has also been facing hard times and has had to offer her "services" on credit.



The hooker rushes to the hotel and pays off her room bill with the hotel owner.



The hotel proprietor then places the $100 back on the counter so the traveller will not suspect anything.



At that moment the traveller comes down the stairs, states that the rooms are not satisfactory, picks up the $100 bill and leaves.



No one produced anything. No one earned anything.......



However, the whole town is now out of debt and looks to the future with optimism.



*And that, ladies and gentlemen is how a Stimulus package works*



Higher, Lower; The Public Debate Continues

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



It's a Bear Market but this doesn't mean all the fun remains reserved for the more bearish experts and commentators. Thus far in April, it's the Bulls who seem to have all the fun, or at least the upper hand in the share market.



Market strategists at UBS have tried to shed more light on that eternally important question, post day-to-day optimism and despair: what will earnings growth look like and what should investors be prepared to pay for it?



A six months hibernation for Australia translates into a fall in average earnings per share (EPS) of around -35%, estimates UBS. While downgrades to estimates have been accelerating over the past two-three months, the expected retreat is still no more than -3% or so, note the strategists. Clearly analysts are not yet prepared to go all the way down that rabbit hole.



-30% or so, excluding capital raisings, is the number investors are looking for in case they were wondering what happened during the GFC. Back then banks didn't reduce dividend payments until 2010, when all the bad news had been left behind and Australia had technically escaped a recession on the back of the Rudd government's timely spending program.



This time the support measures announced by the Morrison government won't be enough to hold off the 2020 economic recession, even though this year's stimulus program will end up being multiple times larger. It goes without saying, this time around the problems are a lot bigger, and more complex too.



Economists at the above mentioned UBS recently calculated Australia's GDP might have already printed a negative outcome in the March quarter. That's on the back of the bushfires, but with social distancing and corporate hibernating only just having started. But I digress.



The market's average Price-Earnings (PE) ratio during Bear Markets and economic recessions in Australia usually sinks to 16x at the trough, but UBS sees multiple reasons as to why "this time should be different".



For starters, and I personally will definitely remember this one, CSL ((CSL)) is now the market's largest constituent and it is casually trading on above-average PE multiples. Insofar that UBS calculates CSL alone adds 100 basis points to the market's average PE multiple.



So on a apples-for-apples comparison with trough multiples from the past, this year's PE for the Australian share market should not fall below 17x.



But then, that's considered too low as well, given multiple supportive factors in play:



-interest rates are exceptionally low plus central banks, including the RBA, are adding unlimited QE

-governments, including in Australia, are launching extremely large fiscal stimulus programs (and we most likely haven't seen the end of it)

-the recovery from the economic recession is likely to be quicker given the above





At face value, the local share market is now trading on a PE multiple below the 14.4x long term average, though that is changing rapidly as the market continues to add more gains with every day passing. By mid-week, UBS estimated the market multiple had risen to 14.7x, above the long term average.



However, if we take guidance from UBS's -35% trough-forecast, then the real PE for the market is 22x. The strategists have added in an extra 5% in capital raisings. In other words: this market is not cheap at all.



Hope springs eternal?



On Monday, in my Weekly Insights, I highlighted how deep recession forecasts among economists are currently clashing with much more benign adjustments made by stock analysts, both here as well as in the USA. Only one of these two diverging estimates can be correct, one presumes.



Which is why the upcoming quarterly results reporting in the US could become quite important. We know the economic data will be awful from here onwards, but because of the built-in delays, they still won't show us the true extent of what is occurring on the ground. Maybe US companies can provide investors with more detailed insights?



In the meantime, UBS's Model Portfolio is sticking with a defensive bias, preferring stocks like APA Group ((APA)) and Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)), Woolworths ((WOW)) and a2 Milk ((A2M)), as well as CSL and ResMed ((RMD)). The Portfolio doesn't like discretionary retailers or "Other Financials".



Probably fair to say other market participants and forecasters are hoping Australia's lockdown will last a lot shorter than the six months in UBS's projections, which should also keep the overall damage a lot less.



To read some of the other forecasts, this week's Weekly Insights "How Deep, How Long, How Far?" was published on the website on Thursday morning, 8 April 2020:



Great Businesses For Sale



The Australian share market offers exposure to a number of Great Businesses, exclaimed analysts at Wilsons recently. I could not agree more with that statement.



In line with my own recent writings, Wilsons is of the view investors should use this year's oppportunity (Bear Market) to obtain exposure to those Great Businesses. They'll thank themselves for it in years to come.



Wilsons has lined up the following Great Businesses on the ASX that today can be added to portfolios at much cheaper share prices:



-Cochlear ((COH))

-ResMed ((RMD))

-Transurban ((TCL))

-Xero ((XRO))

-Amcor ((AMC))

-BHP Group ((BHP))

-Rio Tinto ((RIO))

-Aristrocrat Leisure ((ALL))

-JB Hi-Fi ((JBH))

-Wesfarmers ((WES))

-Woolworths ((WOW))

-Magellan Financial ((MFG))

-Macquarie Group ((MQG))

-CommBank ((CBA))

-Goodman Group ((GMG))



Those familiar with my own research and market analyses will notice a large overlap with my selection of All-Weather Performers, which can be accessed via the website:



It's Dividend Cuts Galore



It started raining dividend reductions in 2019, remember? Australia was one of few countries that saw total dividends paid to shareholders contract on a twelve months view.