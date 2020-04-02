Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Dear time-poor reader: A guide to help investors make the most of this year's Bear Market

How To Survive The 2020 Bear Market?

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Last week I suggested investors needed a plan to significantly increase their chances to successfully negotiate this year's Bear Market in global equities.

This week I am adding my five cents worth about what to take into account when setting up such a plan.



Looking Forward



Let's start with the positive news. Every Bear Market, Grand or Small, offers the ideal starting point for outsized investment return, once the story of misery and despair has run its course.



We only have to look back at the final week of 2018 to back up that statement. Once the selling stopped, after four months of relentless down-draught, Australian share market indices rallied circa 20% over the following six months carried by banks, resources and other previously beaten down cyclicals. And that was after a rather mild pull-back that in Australia didn't even make it to -20%.



It is thus of no surprise that once the wildest of wild gyrations have been replaced with calmer moves in share prices, the financial sector is back to doing what it does best: trying to look forward, calling the bottom, and identifying attractive opportunities.



There is no judgment in that sentence. This is how the financial sector operates and most professionals in it have that special gene that never stops looking at the brighter side of life. Pessimists never get rich, etc I am sure you've heard all the mantras.



I am now letting out my naughty side, and I hope you don't mind, but reminiscing on past observations the track record for most to accurately identify "the bottom" in a Bear Market is far from great, and I am now being polite.

Back in 2007, once we had a Big Sell-Off followed by a quick reversal, many were prepared to call "the bottom".



As it happened, they tried again in the second quarter of the following year, and again by mid-year. Later that year more attempts appeared in print, and that was before that last Big Sell-Off dragged markets into early March of, by then, 2009.

Only then, finally, career-defining accurate calls about "the bottom" were made.



What we, the smaller sized investors, should keep in mind is that professional fund managers are wired to take risk. They are usually quite good at it.

But if it turns out they moved in too early, or bought the wrong stocks, most are not losing their job over it, or if they do, they can probably move on to the next endeavour.



In contrast, many years after the Bear Market of 2007-2009 had been relegated to history, I would still hear stories about self managing retail investors that had been wiped out, and many have never returned in the share market.

Recently I heard about portfolios of half a million dollar having been annihilated to virtually zero because of leveraged exposure to the Bull Market that so abruptly ended only a few weeks ago.



I know, the first thing that comes to mind is always: what exactly was their financial advisor thinking? Goal number one for the rest of us: let's make sure we don't end up in similarly dire straits.

The share market can be a wonderful creator of long term wealth, but we should always be mindful of the risks that lay within, in particular during times of pandemic, global recession, and another heavy collapse in the oil price.





Bear Markets Are A Process



Forecasts about "the bottom" in this year's Bear Market are all based on the assumption the world has only one problem to look after: a nasty covid-19 pandemic that at some point will have largely run its course, hopefully soon.

This is not dissimilar from the situation in 2007 when it was widely assumed the Americans would take care of their subprime-related liquidity problems, and that would be it.