Rudi’s View: Now That We Had That Rally…

Dear time-poor reader: what does the future look like and why are so many cheap stocks still looking so... cheap?



Now That We Had That Rally...



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



The official mantra says financial markets are forward-looking.



The heavy sell-off that pulled the ASX200 some -38% from its all-time record high in February has thus been swiftly followed up by a 25% rally. This doesn't necessarily tell us anything about what follows next.



I note a number of financial market analysts and commentators who had been bullish in recent weeks have now turned a tad more cautious, taking profits while recommending their clientele does the same.



In simple terms, global equities have clawed back more than half of all the damage that was done upon the break-out of the covid-19 pandemic and the general realisation that a deep global recession is now taking place.

The driver behind this claw-back was a V-shaped recovery in investor optimism, but economies and corporate profits won't be bouncing equally as quickly.



Not in most cases.



Hence while in theory this market bounce is all about investors looking beyond the immediate impact, in practice most money flowing into equities has favoured the solid defensives, the few beneficiaries, the High Quality sustainable growth stocks, and the least vulnerable business models of the future.



Add iron ore and gold and you can pretty much identify the basket of "winners" in the local share market up until this point in 2020.

They say that major crises change trends and trajectories, but thus far the Great Economic Recession of 2020 isn't changing much; if anything it is emphasising and confirming trends that were already in place.



Coming into the February sell-off, many a professional asset manager could be heard complaining about exuberant valuations for Growth stocks while a majority of cheap Value stocks was attracting the attention of none, but, as equally highlighted by strategists at JP Morgan recently, the gap between the two polar opposites in terms of investment styles has simply blown out further in the two months since.



Previously, the relative gap between, say, a2 Milk ((a2M)), CSL ((CSL)), Woolworths ((WOW)), and TechnologyOne ((TNE)) on the "expensive" side and Westpac ((WBC)), Ardent Leisure ((ALG)), Scentre Group ((SCG)), and Adelaide Brighton ((ABC)) on the cheaper side had constantly been pushing boundaries, to great frustration of many.



Two months later and the relative gap between "Expensive" and "Cheap", "Growth" versus "Value" has blown out to proportions that may have never been witnessed, certainly not over the past two decades.





At first glance, this makes perfect sense. When separating the share market in two opposing baskets, analysts standard add "Quality" to the "Growth" basket and most Quality stocks in Australia are once again proving their resilience when corporate profits across the board are taking giant hits.

Thus while forecasts for global corporate profits have been falling off the cliff recently, quite literally, any changes affecting the outlook for TechnologyOne, a2 Milk and the like have been rather benign.



The other side of the coin reveals very much a devastating blow to forecasts for companies like Scentre Group and Westpac. There is an argument to be made this pandemic has hit a number of sectors incredibly hard -think tourism, casinos, airlines, pubs and retailers- and such direct impact supersedes any notion of "Quality" and resilience under normal conditions.



This is true, beyond discussion. But this does not negate the fact that many of the "cheaper" valued companies were already seriously struggling because of shifting industry dynamics on the back of aging demographics, changing spending patterns and technological disruption.



When looked upon from a bird's eye perspective, there is an equally valid argument to be made that this year's pandemic and recession are accelerating already existing trends and changes in societies, with even more negative impact for already struggling companies and sectors.



One observation that supports this narrative is the fact that in Australia forecasts for dividends are falling harder than forecasts for profits. This indicates many can no longer afford the elevated pay-out ratios from the past. More cash is needed to sustain the business, to repair the balance sheet, and to invest in growth (if not "survival").



As many self-managing investors and retirees in Australia have become dependent on income derived from equities, many will be in for a serious shock to the household budget this year. Many SMSF portfolios are equally exposed to property markets where tenants failing, declining values and temporary rent relief accumulate blow upon blow.



If there is one forecast I am confidently putting forward for the post covid-19 recovery world it is that household spending in Australia will not quickly bounce back to pre-February trends. I think investors should prepare for a more benign trajectory, with overall growth to remain at lower trend level for years to come.