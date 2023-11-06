Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-11-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 30 to Friday November 3, 2023

Total Upgrades: 15

Total Downgrades: 10

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 56.92%; Hold 34.71%; Sell 8.37%

For the week ending Friday November 3 there were fifteen ratings upgrades and ten downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers covered daily by FNArena, yet the size of average earnings forecast downgrades was far greater than upgrades for the second week in a row.

The average 12-month target price in the database of three covering brokers for Objective Corp was $14.33, until Ord Minnett initiated coverage with a $5.50 target, dragging the average down by over -20%.

This founder-led enterprise content management (ECM) company provides software to the public sector in A&NZ. While it is well managed, in the analyst’s view, its core ECM product suite operates in a relatively mature market.

Despite an outsized demand environment during covid, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 4% was achieved over the past five-years. Over that same period, gross margins declined to 93% from 96%.

More positively, Ord Minnett suggested the ECM software business is well protected by switching costs for the customers, as evidenced by a 99% annual customer retention rate.

Also due to new research coverage out last week, this time by Citi, the average target price for Kogan.com fell by -16%.

The broker initiated with a $4.00 target and a Sell rating due to concerns over the company’s transition towards a fully-fledged marketplace. It's felt the timing is wrong as Amazon and Temu are currently accelerating expansion in Australia.

Trends in offshore markets for marketplaces suggest little room for domestic competitors in the online space, and the analysts believe Australia will follow suit.

The ongoing saga for ResMed continues over the potential negative impact on the obstructed sleep apnea (OSA) market from increased competition via weight loss drugs.

Following the company’s largely in-line first quarter results last week, Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight in the belief the market has overcompensated for the risk from these drugs, but did lower its target to $26.00 from $27.70.

The most savage target price decrease of the six brokers covering ResMed in the FNArena database was to $29 from $39, after Citi reduced medium and long-term sleep revenue forecasts by -15% on the anticipated impact of GLP-1s (eg Ozempic) on sleep apnea prevalence.

IGO had the fourth largest decrease in average target price after releasing September quarter results showing a good performance from Greenbushes (lithium), in Morgan Stanley’s view, offset by weak price realisation, a tough period operationally at Nova (nickel) and a miss on production at Forrestania (nickel).

This broker upgraded its rating to Equal-weight from Underweight after a significant share price fall following the result release, in the belief most headwinds for the company are now priced in. The target was reduced to $9.25 from $11.60.

While IGO remains the preferred ASX-listed lithium exposure for UBS, the broker last week downgraded its lithium price forecasts by -10% to -50% out to 2030 after lowering expectations for global electric vehicle demand, which represent 75% of overall demand for the commodity.

For more detail on the rationale behind these lower forecasts please refer to: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/11/02/material-matters-dire-lithium-forecast-china-iron-ore-base-metals/

IGO also featured fifth on the table below for the largest percentage falls for average forecast earnings by brokers.

The top five on the table includes fellow resources companies Regis Resources, Sandfire Resources and Nickel Industries.

The average earnings forecast for Regis Resources fell the most after updated research by UBS, but the percentage change was exaggerated by the small forecast numbers involved.

Moreover, the company headed last week’s table for percentage increase to average broker earnings forecasts after releasing first quarter cost and gold production numbers.

At the time, Bell Potter noted Regis has sector leading leverage to rising gold prices and felt the business would represent an appealing corporate target for acquisition.

In a similar scenario to Regis, a single broker research update on Sandfire Resources last week resulted in a large fall in average earnings forecast that was exaggerated by small forecast numbers, and also followed a prior week when brokers were fairly upbeat following September quarter production results.

As ASX copper exposures are scarce, Neutral-rated Citi flagged its desire to swoop on shares of Sandfire Resources in the event of a price pullback, which could occur given recent share price outperformance compared to global peers, and the broker’s forecast for weaker near-term copper prices.

While Nickel Industries last week received lower average earnings forecasts, all three brokers in the FNArena database are now Buy (or equivalent) after Citi upgraded to Buy, High Risk from Neutral, High Risk, following a -22% year-to-date share price fall and in the belief further nickel price downside is limited.

Adore Beauty’s average earnings forecast by brokers in the database also fell last week after September quarter results.

Neutral-rated UBS still felt it was a respectable result, despite missing the broker’s forecasts, as it represented a compound annual growth rate of 18% since the pre-covid September 2020 quarter.

Citi initiated coverage on Adore with a Buy, High Risk rating, noting Beauty & Personal Care is set to be one of the fastest growing categories for online retail.

The broker's High Risk caveat reflects near-term uncertainty around margins, as well as a lack of exclusive brands relative to competitors, while the Buy rating was supported by a Citi survey showing great customer engagement with Adore.

The company also offers competitive pricing with a superior delivery experience relative to omni-channel, explained the analysts.

On the flipside, Inghams Group received the largest percentage upgrade to average earnings forecasts in the table below after first half FY24 guidance came in materially ahead of Morgans expectations.

Performance metrics across farming and processing operations have improved, observed the broker, and there has been strong demand for poultry, while wholesale pricing has also improved, and a new CEO in New Zealand has accelerated a recovery in operations.

Despite these positives, Bell Potter noted feed cost inflation will likely increase into the second half and pointed to the company’s negative exposure to El Nino. This broker’s rating was downgraded to Hold from Buy, while the target price was increased to $3.95 from $3.90.

The average earnings forecast for Southern Cross Media also increased following a better first quarter trading update than Macquarie expected, with steady broadcast radio revenues.

The company increased its cost-out program to -$15m from -$10m, the majority of which will be achieved in the second half of FY24, observed the broker.

Back in mid-October, ARN Media and Anchorage Capital launched a non-binding indicative cash and scrip offer to buy the balance of the shares they didn’t already own, and last week Macquarie increased its target to 90c from 81c reflecting the current implied bid price.

The broker suggested another bid is likely, though it may come in the form of a cash offer rather than a substantially higher overall bid.

Broker forecasts for CSR rose by around 12% in the FNArena database last week, and two separate brokers upgraded ratings after the release of first half results.

While group earnings missed the consensus forecast by -15%, Morgans upgraded to Add from Hold due to latent housing demand, which is not yet reflected in approvals data but has been apparent from recent management commentary by some players including Stockland and Cromwell Property Group.

Macquarie also upgraded CSR to Neutral from Underweight after highlighting a first half margin beat underpinned by strong traction and operational execution in the Building Products segment.

While the broker is still wary of building activity moving forwards, execution remains strong, and management continues to stress a strong building activity pipeline.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 56.92% of the total, versus 34.71% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.37%.

Upgrade

AMCOR PLC ((AMC)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/4/0

Following Amcor's in-line 1Q results, Morgans has greater confidence for improved 2H earnings as the business cycles the impact from the sale of its Russian operations, materially weaker volumes in the 2H of FY23 and greater cost-out benefits.

Underlying EPS fell by -10%, consistent with management guidance. Flexibles sales (constant currency) dropped by -6%, on a combination of price/mix benefits of around 2%, which were overwhelmed by a -8% drop in volume, explains the broker.

Management reiterated FY24 guidance for underlying EPS and free cash flow.

Morgans upgrades its rating to Add from Hold and raises the target to $15.20 from $14.25, despite minimal changes to earnings forecasts.

BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED ((BVS)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 0/1/0

Given its improved earnings profile, Macquarie sees reduced near-term downside risk for Bravura Solutions, which is guiding to full year earnings of $10-15m, exclusive of an additional $7m cost out.

The broker calculates the additional cost out brings gross savings to $47m, which alongside a year-on-year capital expenditure reduction of -$10-$12m leaves the company with materially improved cash flow.

The broker does, however, remain cautious on the medium-term outlook, noting cost-saving measures could impact revenue growth. The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target price increases to 83 cents from 65 cents.

CSR LIMITED ((CSR)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie and Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/5/0

Off the back of a first half result from CSR that exceeded Macquarie's expectations, the broker has highlighted a margin beat was underpinned by strong traction and operational execution in the building products segment.

The broker remains wary of building activity moving forwards, but likes that execution remains strong and that the company continues to stress a strong building activity pipeline and preparations for demand declines.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target price increases to $5.50 from $4.90.

After a further review of CSR's 1H result, Morgans highlights underlying strength in the Building Products division which delivered a record result with earnings (EBIT) rising by 18% year-on-year.

This performance was insufficient to offset the timing differences for Property and the larger-than-expected loss from Aluminium, and overall group earnings missed the consensus forecast by -15%, explains the analyst.

Despite this overall result, Morgans now upgrades its rating to Add from Hold and raises the target to $6.75 from $6.35.

These changes by the broker are partly due to latent housing demand which is not yet reflected in approvals data but is apparent from recent management commentary by some REITs including Stockland ((SGP)) and Cromwell Property Group ((CMW)).

CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED ((CWP)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/1/0

While Cedar Woods Properties has managed to carry sales momentum into the first quarter, Bell Potter remains wary on full year volumes amid a lack of clarity. The company sold 316 properties, up year-on-year but down quarter-on-quarter.

Cedar Woods Properties states enquiry levels remain strong, and that demand is assisted by migration, limited rental vacancies and housing shortages, with investors, downsizers and upgraders driving sales.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price of $5.30 is retained.

HELIA GROUP LIMITED ((HLI)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 0/2/0

Macroeconomic conditions remained surprsingly supportive for Helia Group through the second quarter says Macquarie, which continues to expect a moderate weakening in claims until there are clearer signs of rapid or significant economic deterioration.

The company reported total incurred claims of -$13.7m in the quarter, but expects a return to long-term levels over FY23-24. Macquarie made upgrades to its earnings per share forecasts through to FY25, anticipating a reduced claims cycle and higher investment income.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral and the target price increases to $3.90 from $3.10.