Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 25-02-22

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday February 21 to Friday February 25, 2022

Total Upgrades: 30

Total Downgrades: 21

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.26%; Hold 35.45%; Sell 6.29%

The week ending Friday the 25th was the busiest of the February reporting season, with thirty upgrades and twenty-one downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Cohclear received rating upgrades from three separate brokers following interim results that exceeded expectations. Morgans (Add from Hold) notes improving clinic access allowed for strong sales growth in the Services and Acoustics segments.

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight from Underweight) focused on margins that benefited from a reduction in operating expenses, as well as research and development costs. Meanwhile, Citi (Buy from Neutral) highlighted the 5% guidance upgrade, though notes the run-rate for the profit margin is currently running below the 18% long-term target for FY22 and FY23.

On the flipside, Worley received three ratings downgrades after revealing generally in-line first half results. The company committed to spending -$100bn over three years in support of its strategy to increase sustainable business to 75% within five years from 32% currently.

Credit Suisse, which lowered its rating to Underperform from Neutral on valuation grounds, suspects the workflow from green energy may take longer than the market is anticipating. Macquarie (Neutral from Outperform) agrees on a too-high valuation following recent share price strength.

On the other hand, Ord Minnett (Lighten from Hold) appeared to have deeper concerns, citing that some projects will be deferred because of capital restrictions, staffing levels have increased and consensus estimates are too high. Nonetheless, all three brokers that downgraded ratings also set higher target prices, as did Citi, UBS and Morgan Stanley.

As a result, Worley topped the chart for the highest percentage increase in target price by brokers last week in the FNArena database. Alternatively, Tyro Payments had the largest percentage fall in target price.

The company experienced a softer gross profit margin for payments in the first half, and higher-than-expected operating costs. Morgans downgraded FY22-24 EPS estimates by more than -50% and Ord Minnett reduced short-term margin and growth assumptions. Meanwhile, Macquarie raised questions on how operating leverage could be generated in the competitive payments industry amid limited pricing power and elevated demand for technical staff.

Tyro Payments also appeared among the leaders in the table for the highest percentage fall in forecasts earnings by brokers last week. Star Entertainment Group headed the table, but this resulted from a data glitsch. The ‘real’ leader was Nanosonics.

Despite largely in-line first-half results, concerns linger around the GE Health transition and CORSIS commercial launch, according to Morgans. Also, Ord Minnett notes staffing shortages are likely to affect US ultrasound procedures and Nanosonics’ sales growth may be stymied even when the pandemic recedes.

Next was Crown Resorts. Following first half results, Ord Minnett pushes out the assumed commencement date for the Barangaroo gaming operations and notes increased near-term pressure from regulatory and wages costs. While Macquarie was also disappointed by the results, they are considered academic given there’s little risk the $13.10 takeover by Blackstone will not proceed.

Earnings forecasts by brokers also fell for Superloop last week, despite largely in-line interim results. Morgans estimates a lift in earnings to $14m from $9.1m in the coming half will be required just to meet guidance.

On the positive side of the ledger, Coronado Global Resources received the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings following FY21 results.

Higher-than-expected coal pricing drove Morgans forecast earnings upgrades, while the US$9cps (re-instated) dividend was a key surprise and 2022 guidance was better than feared. Macquarie also points out realised pricing, earnings and cash flow have increased materially into 2022, and are expected to continue through the year.

Next up was Judo Capital, which is on track to beat prospectus forecasts in FY22, according to Credit Suisse. Citi anticipates even larger earnings upgrades in FY23, as the RBA raises its cash rate and delivers a net-interest-margin windfall. However, like Citi, Macquarie retains its Neutral rating, as FY22 expenses are likely to be higher than the prospectus estimate.

Despite FY21 results for oOH!Media that were largely in-line with broker estimates, earnings were revised up. Ord Minnett incorporates a return to pre-pandemic levels in sales during 2022, while Fly/Locate will have to wait until 2024.

Apart from being a recovery play, Macquarie assesses structural tailwinds for the company over the longer term, and forecasts stable dividends going forward.

Finally, NextDC had a lift in forecast earnings by brokers last week following first half results. Ord Minnett upgraded its rating to Buy from Accumulate after first half earnings came in ahead of forecasts, materially improving on the losses of a year ago.

It’s felt the business is positioned to benefit from the migration of IT work to the cloud and centralised data centres. The broker highlights operating leverage in the more mature data centres and notes the third facilities in Sydney and Melbourne remain on track and budget.

Credit Suisse, one of the seven brokers updated daily on the FNArena database, was less bullish on NextDC than the other six last week. The analyst sees a slower ramping-up for contracted and billing utilisation over the next couple of years and lowers estimates for contract gains.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.26% of the total, versus 35.45% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.528%.

Upgrade

ARB CORPORATION LIMITED ((ARB)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse and Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 4/1/0

First half results were in line with estimates and the pre-release. Credit Suisse upgrades to Neutral from Underperform on recent share price weakness.

Upside is envisaged as further traction is obtained in the US and motor vehicle sales improve. The broker is not excessively bullish, being uncertain whether a very strong second half result will be bettered.

The US remains key to the stock over the next couple of years, and Credit Suisse retains a $40.60 target.

Following interim results, Macquarie upgrades its rating for ARB Corp to Outperform from Neutral. The outlook is considered positive based upon a strong order book, ongoing investment across the business and improved visibility for margins.

The first half delivered solid revenue growth for all segments including Original Equipment revenue, which rose by 51%, while exports revenue grew 40%. The target price is adjusted down -2.6% to $48.

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED ((BSL)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 5/1/0

BlueScope Steel's December first-half result met consensus and Morgan Stanley's forecasts but second-half guidance disappointed consensus by -18%.

Earnings (EBIT) hit record highs but cash flow fell well shy of the broker's forecasts due to a $1.1bn working capital build as higher inventories and inventory prices met higher receivables.

Uncertainty surrounds US spreads after US steel prices fell -45% from peaks but the broker expects stabilisation will soon occur as the industry rationalises and consolidates, supporting higher prices and a normalisation of spreads.

FY22 EPS forecasts fall to match guidance but Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight from Equal Weight, believing the value in the stock (company), with its net cash balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, is impossible to ignore.

Target price rises to $25 from $23.50. Industry view: In-Line.

COCHLEAR LIMITED ((COH)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley and Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans and Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Cochlear's December first-half result missed consensus and Morgan Stanley's forecasts at the top line, as covid continued to hamper trade.

But margins managed to outpace thanks to a reducton in operating expenses and research and development. EPS outpaced by a decent clip.

Management reiterated FY22 guidance (which the broker believes to be conservative) and predicts a reduction in net profit margins with implants continuing to be stymied by hospital staffing shortages.

Despite this, the broker says the debate is shifting to robust services and upgrades revenue as a counterbalance. Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight. Target price rises to $208.00 from $180. Industry view: In-line.

Cochlear delivered better than anticipated first half results, with Morgans noting improving clinic access allowed for strong sales growth in the Services and Acoustics segments which were up 21% and 40% respectively.

Expect the second half to be weighted to the same segments as operating theatre capacity remains constrained. Capacity and staffing issues continue to drag but easing restrictions should see a surgical backlog addressed, increasing optimism in the company's outlook.

The rating is upgraded to Add from Hold and the target price increases to $233.20 from $214.50.

Cochlear's December first-half result outpaced Citi's forecasts and management upgraded guidance by 5% but advised of a softening in the net profit after tax margin to below the company's long-term target of 18% in FY22 and FY23.

Covid continued to hamper sales through operations but the company is expected to counterbalance this with a switch to replacements - Services and Acoustics (services revenue was a key feature of the result as was 40% revenue growth from Ossia).

EPS forecasts rise 5% for FY22, fall -1% for FY23 and rise 1% for FY24.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $235 from $220.

COLES GROUP LIMITED ((COL)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Following 1H results for Coles Group, UBS upgrades its rating to Neutral from Sell as Supermarkets earnings (EBIT) exceeded both the broker's and the consensus forecast. In addition, Liquor and a lower net interest assumption drive the target to $17.25 from $16.50.

Despite market share concerns, the analyst now has greater confidence in cost management for Supermarkets. The Smarter Selling cost saving program is thought to have offset a negative channel shift to online and helped reduce the negative covid impact.

DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ((DMP)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse and Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Credit Suisse noted a significant negative reaction to the results, with network sales ahead of forecasts but profit below.

The broker reduces the Asian segment margin and the main issue is whether the number of corporate stores that opened over the last three years in Japan will be sustainably profitable post the pandemic.

While costs have been a focus in Europe in particular, the company has indicated there are enough efficiencies and menu innovation to avoid price increases in FY22.

Credit Suisse upgrades to Neutral from Underperform as the stock has come within reach of valuation. Target is reduced to $87.80 from $89.24.

Despite an interim result that underwhelmed on operating margins, Morgans lifts its rating for Domino's Pizza Enterprises to Add from Hold as the growth story remains intact. In addition, the share price has undergone a sustained period of weakness.

The broker's earnings (EBIT) forecasts are lowered by -5% and -4% for FY22 and FY23. Profitability in Asia underperformed expectation, after a retracement of higher covid-induced margins from last year, though new corporate store openings should again improve margins, suggests the broker.

The target price falls to $115 from $135.