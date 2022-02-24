Rudi’s View: More Beats Than Misses

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

-More Beats Than Misses

-(Other) Expert Voices





By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



More Beats Than Misses



As I write this week's Weekly Insights on Monday, the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor shows the financial results from 120 ASX-listed companies have been reported and reviewed thus far. By the beginning of September, next week, this number will have risen to just under 350.



It is dangerous to draw conclusions when we only have a little more than one third of data available, and history suggests many more misses will be coming out of the woodwork during the final days of the season, but some of the early trends that are appearing are worth paying attention to.



First up, while circa two-thirds of company results are still absent from the Monitor, those companies that have already reported represent more than two-thirds of the ASX's total market capitalisation. Let's not forget the re-unified BHP Group ((BHP)) has an index weighting of 10%-11% these days.





Early observations



Corporate Australia is displaying a lot more resilience than it's generally been given credit for. Despite broad discomfort with how companies might be performing amidst numerous challenges, including covid-impacts and inflationary pressures, the general impression after three weeks of public admissions is that companies are prepared and coping better than expected.



This is important as corporate results are all about market expectations beforehand and after the release of detailed financials. So far, earnings forecasts have -on balance- regained upward momentum, which is quite rare. Reporting seasons usually reduce earnings forecasts in a broad, general sense. February 2022's exception thus far is both a reflection of corporate resilience and analysts having built in too much caution in their estimates.



Putting things in perspective: FY22 market consensus has EPS growth at circa 13%, while for FY23 that number is only 3%. Things can change dramatically for energy and materials producers as most spot prices are above analysts forecasts, in some cases: well-above forecasts.



We can but wonder what the daily price action would have looked like if not for macro-influences exerted by rising bond yields, inflation data surprising on the upside, and investors opting for a risk-off attitude, with general caution heightened by the prospect of military escalation between Russia and the West.



Lower share prices in a general sense also means the average Price-Earnings (PE) multiple for the Australian share market is now below 17x from above 20x in early 2020. Again, one needs to take into account that doubling the weight of BHP, trading on a FY22 currency-adjusted PE below 10x, in itself has made a big impact on the general calculation for the market as a whole.



The debate about share market valuation is not going to die anytime soon!



Historical analysis by Morgan Stanley suggests February is the season when corporate Australia is most likely to beat market forecasts. February last year saw more than 50% of companies beating EPS forecasts, on Morgan Stanley's assessment, and before that February 2017 also generated EPS beats well-above average.



Thus far this month, the percentage of EPS "beats" is running above 50%, but the number is more impressive at the top line as more companies to date have reported better revenues than those who've met forecasts. It's similar when looking at declared dividends.



On FNArena's holistic assessment, as at Monday morning, 52.5% of reporting companies delivered a "beat" (63 companies) while 30.8% reported in-line (37 companies) and only 20 companies (16.7%) missed the mark. Our own numbers confirm Morgan Stanley's observation with February 2021 the best results season to date (post the Monitor's introduction in 2013), ending with 47% beats and only 13% misses.