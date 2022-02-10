Rudi’s View: February Results; Macro, Traps And Opportunities

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:

-February Results: Macro, Traps And Opportunities

-Conviction Calls

-Index Changes



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

February Results: Macro, Traps And Opportunities



Contrary to popular belief, bear market periods are actually quite common in global markets.



Pre-GFC we all liked to think there would not be a repeat anytime soon of the Nasdaq meltdown post March-2000, but, depending on the chosen definition, it's not too difficult to identify late 2007-March 2009, 2011-mid-2012, May 2015-February 2016, late 2018 and the first quarter of 2020 as bear market periods with similar base characteristics.



Common observations for all these periods involve heavy volatility (at times into never-before-witnessed-extremities), indiscriminate and forced selling (not always possible to distinguish the two), with an underlying tendency to end up at a lower price point, irrespective of multiple big rallies to the upside, triggered by short-covering or otherwise.



Overall sentiment usually turns very dark as investors worry about a total collapse or the-end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it. Very scary price charts make their appearance and comparisons with the 1930s or 1987 are drawn.



This time around the worry is that central bankers have left it too long to adjust their ultra-accommodative policies and that inflation, in combination with slowing growth in fragile economies, might wreck global equities and domestic properties.



It is my observation these periods of great market uncertainty are a process that needs to run its course. And, contrary to what some forecasters might pretend, the end outcome is never this early set in stone already. History also suggests worst case scenarios have a habit of, ultimately, not materialising, or only on very rare occasions, like 1929, 1987, 2000 and 2007.



None of this means investors should not take heed of the fact that risks are present; these risks are tangible and they can, potentially, cause great distress and severe portfolio damage. My own biggest concern for a while has been that central bankers lose their confidence and start tightening too firmly and at too rapid a pace while most economies around the world are decelerating into a mid-cycle slow-down.



We can but speculate what such a scenario would do to markets, but it most likely won't be pretty. Bond markets are pricing in a firm acceleration in countries like the US and now also the eurozone, but it still remains to be seen whether central bankers will walk that path as it has been laid out.



It is well possible that, from a data release and news driven angle, markets are currently caught in the midst of peak-inflation-fear, and there's likely a lot more in portfolio re-alignments that still needs to happen. Also, even if the general view that consumer price inflation should peak this quarter and start deflating throughout the rest of the calendar year proves correct, an oil price approaching US$100/bbl and the threat of an energy crisis in Europe are not helping with calming investors' nerves.



In terms of market price action, it doesn't appear markets have as yet seen the point of widespread capitulation. This in itself is a worry too.



Put it all together, and I think investors should prepare for a number of weeks of the same underlying market dynamics, at least. Maybe if the Fed delivers that very first rate hike. Maybe if the oil price corrects to the downside. Maybe if inflation data releases start showing lower numbers. Maybe at some point the bond market has reached its ceiling in terms of pricing in future rate hikes.



Maybe Russia and NATO can come to an agreement.



The good news is history shows bear markets tend to be much shorter than bull markets. The not so good news is we might still be only at the front end of the current process.



Buckle in and don't get impatient!





February 2022 - Reporting Season



Regardless of the many global uncertainties, operational dynamics for corporate Australia presently seem too fragile and too unpredictable to instill a lot of confidence about the future strength and trajectory of profits and cashflows.



Early reports delivered by the likes of Amcor ((AMC)), Credit Corp ((CCP)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)), Nick Scali ((NCK)), Pinnacle Investment Management ((PNI)), REA Group ((REA)), ResMed ((RMD)), and two of the major banks have already delivered plenty of food for thought for local investors.



Equally telling: Westpac ((WBC)) shares are the only one mentioned that booked a gain upon market update and managed to hold on to those gains!



So what have we learned from early results releases so far?