Rudi’s View: February Looks Tricky

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-February Looks Tricky

-Conviction Calls

-FNArena Talks



February Looks Tricky



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



2022 is already shaping up as a much more volatile and challenging year for investors, and we're still only at the beginning!



Geopolitics aside, the Big Question that is now on investors' mind is whether the January sell-off has gone too far already, or should we expect more downward pressure for longer? Equities have, broadly taken, sold off by -10%, by -20%, or by more depending on valuations, sectors and whether there has been a specific bad news event.



Even more telling is that circa 50% of the technology stocks included in the Nasdaq are now -50% or more below their share price peak from last year. Taking a broad glance over price charts, there's a fair argument to be made the correction/de-rating for global technology stocks has been causing havoc, to various degrees, for about three months now.



There will come a time when enough is enough, not because bond yields will not rise forever but because many of today's technology darlings are high quality, well-run businesses and they are still carried by megatrends. Megatrends, as I like to point out, last beyond a few rate hikes here and there and the occasional bubble in market exuberance.



Irrespectively, the market is always ready to teach investors harsh, but valuable lessons. It's our choice whether we want to learn from those experiences, or not.



In terms of technology and high quality companies, I believe one of these lessons comes through the variety in damage done to respective share prices. Why is one share price down by -50% and more while another share price has only fallen by -15% or so?



My first guess would be: a marked difference in quality and underlying operational dynamics.



There are times when such characteristics don't seem to matter, but eventually they will. Though I would caution to view this global sell-off solely as a black-and-white assessment. A great company with excellent multi-year prospects can still sell-off a lot more than -15% if its share price was bloated beforehand.



This is why successful investing isn't always straightforward and easy; it's why personal insights, knowledge and details matter. And then, of course, there are those cases where price action is completely the opposite of what it should have been.

Earlier today, I updated share price performances for my lists of All-Weather performers and prime growth stories on the FNArena website only to discover the Ansell ((ANN)) share price hadn't fallen at all up until January 28th.



Today (Monday), Ansell management issued a profit warning and the share price was punished by more than -14% in response. One could argue: this merely pulls Ansell shares in line with others such as Breville Group ((BRG)), IDP Education ((IEL)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)).





But also, Ansell's experience follows numerous others in January, signalling there is real and tangible risk out there from companies unable to cope with rising costs, supply chain challenges and covid-interruptions. ResMed ((RMD)) too could not meet market expectations on Friday, but at least its share price received a rather mild brush over on the day.



Ironically, and I am not making any of this up, Ansell and ResMed shares will end with a not too dissimilar performance throughout January. So there is a healthy dose of logic hiding behind what at times seems like a madhouse of crazy share price punishers. Or maybe I am simply reading too much into short-term price moves.



I think ResMed's prospects look a lot better than Ansell's at this stage, and many of the professionals who analyse healthcare stocks in Australia would wholeheartedly agree with that statement. And then there's the other side of the coin: small cap technology aspirant Straker Translations ((STG)) posted a stronger-than-forecast December quarter performance and its share price surged by 17%-plus on Monday.



To provide the full picture: shares in Straker Translations had pretty much halved since mid-last year. That's not an unimportant detail.



Okay, I'll spell it out: Straker Translations is not a ResMed, a CSL ((CSL)) or an Amcor ((AMC)), and within that typical technology basket, it's not of the same ilk as Pro Medicus (PME)), Megaport ((MP1)) or Xero ((XRO)), but it is possible to achieve much greater returns from companies that have so much more to prove and to achieve - in the short term.



Where things get interesting for longer-term oriented investors is that the higher quality, proven performers will at some stage stop falling and it won't be at -50% as has happened with Straker Translations and many, many others.



Successful investing goes hand-in-hand with a firm eye beyond the short-term price action, even if this oft seems illogical or counter-intuitive.



The outlook for 2022 still consists of rate hikes and higher bond yields and slowing economic growth. Equity markets have now fully taken on board the first, but what about the second?



It's going to be volatile by definition.



Short-term, I'd say the bias leans towards more negative than positive surprises for the four weeks ahead, of which the first two weeks will only see a gradual trickling in of financial results.

This almost by definition implies that portfolios will be hit sometime, somewhere, and potentially multiple times.



Two things will come in handy to successfully manoeuvre this month's tricky season:



-have cash to jump on opportunities, as well as to limit portfolio risk



-have the ability to ignore short-term price action and keep the focus beyond the immediate



The selection of potential dangers and opportunities under 'Conviction Calls' below might come in handy, but do keep in mind there is no such thing as 100% certainty.



