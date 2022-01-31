Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-01-22

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday January 24 to Friday January 28, 2022

Total Upgrades: 15

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.57%; Hold 35.59%; Sell 6.84%

For the week ending Friday January 28, there were an equal number (fifteen) of upgrades and downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

In the first few weeks of 2022, ASX Property sector declines outpaced a significant fall in the ASX200 due to inflationary (rising bond yield) concerns. As part of a general review of the sector, the rating for Dexus Property was upgraded to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett and to Neutral from Sell by Citi.

Citi suggests things aren't as bad for office properties as is feared by many, while Ord Minnett switches its preference among the diversified passive REITs from GPT Group to Dexus. For the property sector as a whole, the broker believes fundamentals remain supportive and points out real estate offers an inflation hedge.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources had its rating downgraded by two separate brokers last week. Both Citi (Neutral from Buy) and Ord Minnett (Sell from Hold) shared valuation concerns after a recent share price rally.

However, Ord Minnett also reacted to the company’s December-quarter production report, which revealed average iron ore revenue was -43% adrift of the average spot price. In addition, spodumene shipments were an -8% miss versus the broker's estimate.

Following a first half trading update last week, Adairs received the second largest percentage reduction in target price by brokers. Ord Minnett lowered its rating to Hold from Accumulate on concerns over supply chain costs and advertising spend, along with a possible moderation in customer traffic to stores in the second half.

On the other hand, UBS viewed the results as nothing more than a temporary set-back, while Morgans felt the update was more disappointing than disastrous, despite cutting its target price to $3.70 from $4.80.

The largest percentage fall in target price was reserved for Regis Resources. The company also sat atop the table for the largest percentage decrease in forecast earnings by brokers, following downgraded production at the Rosemont open pit, resulting from a wall slip. This follows other geotechical issues 18 months earlier.

Morgans lowered its target price to $2.00 from $3.03 and reduced its rating to Hold from Add. The broker believes negative sentiment will outlast the operational impact (six months) from issues at the Rosemont open pit, part of the Duketon Gold project. A guidance downgrade and delayed progress at McPhillamys also weighed.

As explained last week, it may be best to ignore Coronado Global Resources’ second position on the earnings table due to a data glitch, as brokers were uniformly upbeat following fourth quarter results that revealed higher-than-expected coal pricing.

Next up was St Barbara, after December-quarter production missed consensus and Credit Suisse’s estimates. This resulted from wet weather, a tight labour and supply environment, a delay in resurrecting the Simba plant and a geotechnical event at Gwalia, explained the analyst.

Finally, Incitec Pivot received the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings. With fertiliser prices on the rise, UBS lifts its FY22 earnings estimate by 25%.

The broker believes management might be able to consider capital management options by the end of FY22 and raises its price target to $3.95 from $3.60.

Total Buy recommendations take up 57.57% of the total, versus 35.59% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.84%

Upgrade

ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP ((ABP)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/0

A general update on listed property managers on the ASX has provided analysts at Citi with the opportunity to reiterate their sector preference for fund managers and leverage to residential assets.

Also, the analysts highlight the key downside risk for stocks in the sector is a rise in cap rates, not bond yields, with cap rates unlikely to cause any problems in 2022.

Citi has upgraded Abacus Property Group to Buy from Neutral with a revised target price of $4.05.

See also ABP downgrade.

CHARTER HALL GROUP ((CHC)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Ord Minnett revises property share recommendations after the sector posted a -10.4% decline compared to the S&P/ASX200's -6.5% fall in the first few weeks of 2022.

Rate fears and the associated expectation of higher long bond yields drove the fall but Ord Minnett believes fundamentals remain sound after the re-rating, that real-estate offers an inflation hedge, and that conditions support earnings growth.

The broker upgrades Charter Hall Group to Buy from Accumulate. Target price steady at $23.

See also CHC downgrade.

CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP ((CNI)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Ord Minnett revises property share recommendations after the sector posted a -10.4% decline compared to the S&P/ASX200's -6.5% fall in the first few weeks of 2022.

Rate fears and the associated expectation of higher long bond yields drove the fall but Ord Minnett believes fundamentals remain sound after the re-rating, that real-estate offers an inflation hedge, and that conditions support earnings growth.

The broker upgrades Centuria Capital Group to Buy from Accumulate. Target price steady at $3.70.

COCHLEAR LIMITED ((COH)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/4/1

Credit Suisse upgrades its rating for Cochlear to Outperform from Neutral on valuation grounds. While the stock is back trading at pre-covid levels, the company's market share of 60% is expected to be maintained in FY22, up from 53% in FY19.

Ahead of 1H results, the analyst sees a low risk to FY22 earnings guidance and conservatively forecasts FY22 profit of $270m versus guidance for $265m-$285m. The $235 target price is unchanged.

DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT ((DXI)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Macquarie upgrades its rating for Dexus Industria REIT to Outperform from Neutral and increases its target price to $3.49 from $3.40 after reviewing its investment thesis.

As well as exposure to a favourable sub-sector, there are growth avenues for funds from operations (FFO), according to the analyst. This includes developments and the lease-up of Rhodes Business Park (around 10% of income at the June 2021 result).