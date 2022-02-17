Rudi’s View: 2022, The Big Adjustment

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-2022, The Big Adjustment

-February Reporting Season - Predictions & Forecasts

-Conviction Calls

-FNArena Talks



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



2022, The Big Adjustment



Twenty-seven years ago, almost on the dot, the US Federal Reserve, under heavy political pressure, started lifting interest rates and instantly changed market sentiment and the direction of equity indices.



The shift was quite controversial at the time as it had not been communicated properly; there was no run-away inflation, the Fed was pre-empting what could potentially be on the horizon, and bond markets had had no time to prepare.



1994 marks the last real inflation scare for US financial markets. Up until this year.



There are plenty of differences in context between then and now, but the key common characteristics are:



1. a sudden shift in monetary policy at the US Fed

2. a bond market that needs to adjust



Back then, between February 1994 and February 1995 the federal funds rate went from 3% to 6% and the 30-year bond rate shifted to 8.2% at its peak in November from 5.8% early in the year.



And US equities? The bull market that had been trending higher up until then quickly shifted into a period of high volatility with large draw-downs followed by sharp rallies, after which the same pattern continued, and again. By the end of the calendar year, market indices on balance had hardly moved, but the swings in between had many market observers suffering from whiplash.



The graphic below shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average between the start and end of that calendar year.

There's a big fall once the market responds to the swift re-adjustment in bonds and even after a major shift to the upside later in the year, the 30 stocks average remained steadfastly below the peak seen in January.







Once the Fed was done, and bond markets were comfortable with the outlook for growth and inflation, the interrupted bull market resumed its path upwards. Most investors will still remember how the second part of the 1990s in particular delivered huge gains for equity investors.



But throughout 1994 all that mattered was the sudden (and aggressive) shift in Fed policy and the recalibration in bonds that kept a lid on equities.

For today's investors, it is important to understand what is causing the elevated volatility and the general angst towards growth and technology stocks; it's not the fact that interest rates will soon be on the rise, it's the fact that up until late December/early January central bankers seemed comfortable and relaxed about their policies for the year ahead, and bond markets and equities had taken their guidance on board.



Rising bond yields are in essence not different from higher oil prices or a stronger currency. Slow, gradual increases and decreases are to everyone's benefit, but when a sudden, sharp reversal occurs, mayhem is but the logical result.



All About Forecasts And Anticipation



The change in inflation forecasts over the past five weeks has been nothing short of dramatic.