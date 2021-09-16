The Short Report – 16 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week Ending September 9, 2021.

Last week opened with the ASX200 falling below 7500, but only because of Fortescue Metals’ ((FMG)) dividend, and the index soon spun around. But by week’s end, the 7500 level finally gave way and sparked a technical sell-off.

As is evident in the table below, and with the August result season now behind us, there was very little movement in short positions.

The exception is AGL Energy ((AGL)), which appeared in the table last week at 6.2% shorted from below 5% previously. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.6