The Short Report – 16 Sep 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week Ending September 9, 2021.

Last week opened with the ASX200 falling below 7500, but only because of Fortescue Metals’ ((FMG)) dividend, and the index soon spun around. But by week’s end, the 7500 level finally gave way and sparked a technical sell-off.

As is evident in the table below, and with the August result season now behind us, there was very little movement in short positions.

The exception is AGL Energy ((AGL)), which appeared in the table last week at 6.2% shorted from below 5% previously. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
FLT     10.6

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Brambles Has Great Expectations For Plastic

1:00 PM - Australia
2
ESG Focus: Vital Role Of Investors In The Carbon Transition

11:59 AM - ESG Focus
3
The Short Report – 16 Sep 2021

10:55 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Material Matters: Coal, Iron Ore And Oil

10:29 AM - Commodities
5
Rudi’s View: Appreciating The Mighty All-Weathers

10:00 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Record Jump For Uranium Price

Sep 07 2021 - Weekly Reports
2
Pilbara Minerals: Readying Itself

Sep 07 2021 - Technicals
3
Rudi’s View: BHP, Dividends, And Breville Group

Aug 26 2021 - Rudi's View
4
BHP And Woodside Deal For The Future

Aug 18 2021 - Australia
5
Does Altium Represent Value?

Sep 03 2021 - Australia
6
Material Matters: Thermal Coal And Coking Coal

Sep 03 2021 - Commodities