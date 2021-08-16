Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-08-21

Weekly Reports | Aug 16 2021

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 9 to Friday August 13, 2021

Total Upgrades: 6

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 53.83%; Hold 38.51%; Sell 7.66%

For the week ending Friday 13 August, there were six upgrades and fifteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

In the wake of FY21 result announcements, there were two broker ratings downgrades apiece for Commonwealth Bank, Goodman Group and Aurizon Holdings.

Credit Suisse downgraded earnings estimates for Commonwealth Bank because of a lower net interest margin and higher expenses. Given the shares are trading on high multiples the broker sees little upside, and downgrades its rating to Underperform. Meanwhile, Citi downgrades its rating to Sell, suggesting excess liquidity is having an adverse effect on the ability to generate revenue. The analyst expects only 1% revenue growth in FY22, and notes underlying core earnings are declining.

Both UBS and Ord Minnett downgraded Goodman Group’s rating to Neutral and Accumulate, respectively, based upon valuation only, and considered the result was in line with estimates.

For Aurizon Holdings, Morgan Stanley anticipates continued share price underperformance as reliance upon fossil fuel will impact investor appeal and downgrades to Underweight. Morgans also reminds investors of the balance between long-term sustainability issues facing the Coal and Network divisions, and the generation of strong cashflow to support a pivot into Bulk. However, despite downgrading to Hold the broker acknowledges the FY21 result beat the analyst’s expectations.

There were no material reductions in target prices by brokers in the FNArena database last week.

James Hardie headed up the table for the largest percentage increase in forecast target price in the FNArena database last week. First quarter results beat the expectations of four of the six brokers covering the stock. While the company continues to experience cost pressure across the business, they are being more than offset by price, mix and savings from the company's LEAN manufacturing initiative, points out Ord Minnett. Macquarie notes the stock continues to trade at a discount to the historical price earnings ratio relative to the ASX200 Industrial index.

Next on the table was Pilbara Minerals after Ord Minnett raised its long term spodumene price assumption by 31%. The analyst notes the lithium commodity complex is one of the few remaining in the broker's coverage where it sees meaningful potential upside in the medium-term, given the strong demand backdrop. The broker raised its rating to Buy from Hold, with the target price increasing to $2.50 from $1.60.

Commentary from Macquarie was generally positive. The analyst noted rising spot lithium prices present the key upside risk to base case forecasts. Despite again heading the list last week, there was still nothing to contradict the positive tone of the prior week, as evidenced by the above paragraph pertaining to target price.

AGL Energy also saw a material percentage fall last week in forecast earnings. While FY21 underlying EPS was in line with Morgans’ expectations, FY22 guidance for underlying profit fell -36% short. Morgan Stanley anticipates near-term underperformance for the stock, while UBS still expects margin compression as east coast gas prices are expected to rise through to FY23-24 as supply tightens.

Transurban Group had the largest percentage rise in forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database last week, as target prices were both raised and lowered.

Morgans assumes that traffic will recover to trend by 2022 (one year further covid-delayed for the airport-linked roads), and will grow at 2% thereafter, until capacity constrained. Ord Minnett also suggests traffic will rebound quickly when lock downs in Australia end.

A maximum of seven brokers cover Insurance Australia Group. Five raised target prices, reflecting the company’s second place on the list for percentage earnings upgrades.

Citi highlighted the company has scope to drive improvements in intermediated margins, while Macquarie believes gross written premium growth targets of ‘low single-digit’ in FY22 are too low. Meanwhile, the final dividend was slightly ahead of Credit Suisse forecasts and the broker is now more confident on the outlook, given the extra detail disclosed on underlying claims improvement and industry tailwinds.

Next up was News Corp. After releasing FY21 results, Morgan Stanley suggests the performance and outlook for Move Inc/Realtor.com and Dow Jones are encouraging. Credit Suisse assessed there’s limited downside risk to its FY22 estimates, forecasting that growth will be supported by payments from Facebook/Google and a number of acquisitions.

GrainCorp’s forecast earnings by brokers also rose, following a second FY21 profit upgrade. FY22 outlook commentary was considered upbeat by Morgans, due to the planted area and favourable outlook for the 2021/22 winter crop. It's also thought benefits will derive from upgraded carryover grain. UBS also noted demand for Australian grain is booming amid supply challenges in the northern hemisphere, which is driving higher exports, stronger supply chain margins and elevated levels of forward contracted sales for the company.

Finally, forecast earnings upgrades and QBE Insurance Group do not normally appear in the same sentence. However, last week’s first half result was met with general applause by brokers, and was even described as ‘cracking’ by UBS after a 32% EPS beat.

There was considered to be strong rate-driven gross written premium growth (GWP), higher margins and a cash return on equity (ROE) of 11.9%. In further good news, GWP growth was not only rate-driven, as around 7% came from new business and higher retention, pointed out the broker.

Total Buy recommendations take up 53.83% of the total, versus 38.51% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.66%.

Upgrade

AGL ENERGY LIMITED ((AGL)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 0/3/2

Credit Suisse upgrades its rating to Neutral from Underperform and raises its target price to $7.30 from $6.70, now that consensus and guidance are consistent with forward prices.

The broker estimates FY21 earnings (EBITDA) were in-line, with higher Customer earnings being largely offset by lower Wholesale Gas. The midpoint of FY22 guidance was -5% below consensus, while FY22 profit guidance -12% below, explains the analyst.

DOWNER EDI LIMITED ((DOW)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/1/0

Ord Minnett lifts its rating for Downer EDI to Hold from Lighten and increases its target price to $5.60 from $5.30, after FY21 underlying net profit came in 10% ahead of the analyst's forecast. An unfranked final dividend of 12 cents was declared.

The broker highlights earnings (EBITA) margins in the second half were returned to the company’s five-year pre-pandemic average (FY15–19).

To get more positive on the stock, Ord Minnett would look for continued execution of the urban services strategy and further margin expansion.

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC ((JHX)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 5/1/0

The first quarter result revealed a strong uptake of high-value product amidst volume growth. Citi expects earnings momentum will remain in the company's favour amid a multi-year recovery in US housing.

While expectations are running high the broker still considers the stock attractive on a PE relative basis and upgrades to Buy from Neutral.

The medium-term prospects of Colorplus and textured panels underpin forecasts for ASP growth of 6.8% and 6.3% in FY23 and FY24, respectively. Target is raised to $56.20 from $46.20.

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ((MIN)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/1/1

Ord Minnett has raised its long term-lithium spodumene price assumption by 31% to US$850 per tonne from US$650/t.

Ord Minnett has also launched a new supply-demand model, highlighting a tight market for the foreseeable future, leading to an increase in the broker's medium-term price forecasts.

After factoring in higher price forecasts, the broker's valuations have increased materially for the lithium miners. Ord Minnett notes the lithium commodity complex is one of the few remaining in the broker's coverage where it sees meaningful potential upside in the

medium-term, given the strong demand backdrop.

Based on these updates, Ord Minnett has upgraded Mineral Resources to Buy from Hold, with the target price lowering to $59.03 from $66.00.

PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED ((PLS)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Ord Minnett has raised its long term-lithium spodumene price assumption by 31% to US$850 per tonne from US$650/t.

Ord Minnett has also launched a new supply-demand model, highlighting a tight market for the foreseeable future, leading to an increase in the broker's medium-term price forecasts.

After factoring in higher price forecasts, the broker's valuations have increased materially for the lithium miners. Ord Minnett notes the lithium commodity complex is one of the few remaining in the broker's coverage where it sees meaningful potential upside in the

medium-term, given the strong demand backdrop.

Based on these updates, Ord Minnett has upgraded Pilbara Resources to Buy from Hold, with the target price increasing to $2.50 from $1.60.

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED ((SUN)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/4/0

FY21 results were very strong, Credit Suisse observes. Suncorp Group has maintained guidance for an FY23 return of 10-12% and a costs-to-income ratio of 50% for the bank.

Credit Suisse expects further growth in earnings and distributions, given the excess capital. With mortgage processing times now better than most major banks and a higher retention than market average, the broker expects strong growth from FY22 onwards while benign bad debts should add further upside.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target raised $14.00 from $12.20.

See also SUN downgrade.

Downgrade

ARB CORPORATION LIMITED ((ARB)) Downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Citi .B/H/S: 1/3/0

Citi considers there is long-term potential in the US expansion yet a 53% rise in the share price over the year to date means the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy.

Risks in terms of a slower-than-expected contribution from the Ford partnership or weaker conditions in the Australian aftermarket as well as the supply chain challenges are not adequately factored in, the broker suggests. Target is $47.15.

ACCENT GROUP LIMITED ((AX1)) Downgrade to Sell from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 0/2/1

Citi envisages the current multiple of 22x FY22 price/earnings reflects little risk stemming from recurring lockdowns, disrupted sales and casual employment. There is also less stimulus in the economy compared with the same time in 2020 amid increasing supply chain risks.

For example, key supplier Adidas has recently indicated it was affected by factory lockdowns in Vietnam.The broker now expects like-for-like sales in the first half will decline by -7.5%.

Rating is downgraded to Sell from Neutral and the target reduced to $2.50 from $3.10.