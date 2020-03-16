Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-03-20

Weekly Reports | Mar 16 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Summary

Period: Monday March 9 to Friday March 13, 2020

Total Upgrades: 45

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 42.96%; Hold 43.75%; Sell 13.30%

Stockbroking analysts have been frantically upgrading their recommendations for individual ASX-listed stocks in Australia as the share market underwent unprecedented volatility last week. The interesting part of that sentence is that while it looks like I am exaggerating just a little bit in my choice of words, the fact is there is not even a hint of hyperbole in it.



As every battle-hardened industry veteran will tell us, a 13% turnaround in Australian indices within a matter of hours has simply never, ever, happened. Never. Ever.



For investors, it's good to keep in mind we are living through truly historic moments and those analysts do not have the superpower of foresight. They are trying to assess what share prices should/could be worth under less extreme circumstances, and with less uncertainty about the ultimate economic fall-out from this year's pandemic, but that's about it.



There is no such thing as "certainty" under global conditions as they are. What we do know is that we will get through this, exact timing and circumstances unknown, and we don't know exactly how the present struggle is going to develop further either. Falling share prices are scary on the best of days. They are extremely scary during weeks of extreme volatility, mostly to the downside.



This is as good a time as ever for every investor to weigh up further actions and decisions against their level of anxiety and risk appetite.



For the week ending Friday, 13th March 2020, FNArena counted no less than 45 upgrades for ASX-listed entities and six downgrades (of which two shifted to Sell).



As should be expected, given the world is preparing for a global recession, amendments to valuations/price targets and earnings estimates have a significant skew to the downside. Investors should expect more of the same in the weeks ahead.

Upgrade

AGL ENERGY LIMITED ((AGL)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/2/4

Morgans expects electricity demand will remain resilient in the second half despite interruptions to economic activity. Moreover, AGL Energy carries minimal exposure to the spot price as customer demand is well matched by generation output.

The stock has fallen -19% from its post reporting high in the midst of a broader market sell-off and the broker upgrades to Add from Hold. Target is reduced to $18.35 from $18.38.

ALTIUM LIMITED ((ALU)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Macquarie has used a sector update post the February reporting season to sneak in an upgrade for Altium, to Outperform from Neutral, due to excessive share price weakness.

The analysts see a solid medium-term earnings growth path on top of strategic opportunities, while also acknowledging any market shocks have the potential to highlight Altium's near-term reliance on perpetual licence sales and the fact that China is now important for growth.

Target price remains unchanged at $37.50.

ATLAS ARTERIA ((ALX)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Atlas Arteria will feel the impact of the virus, Macquarie notes, but offsetting currency movements are material and medium-term government responses are likely to be positive to valuations. The stock offers material value for investors and while the virus initially hurts, valuation should recover quickly.

The dividend is already below cash flow providing scope to maintain current growth, and if the currency remains low, there is minor upside, Macquarie suggests. Upgrade to Outperform, target falls to $8.14 from $8.42 on short-term impact.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP ((ANZ)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 2/5/0

Following the rapid correction in Australian bank share prices, UBS believes value is emerging for the first time in several years. The broker is now incorporating an Australian recession in its economic outlook along with quantitative easing.

While acknowledging a low level of confidence in forecasts, the broker believes consensus is now materially overstating the case and this is reflected in current share prices.

As a result, ANZ Bank is upgraded to Buy from Neutral. This is the first time UBS has had a Buy rating on an Australian bank in three years. Target is $21.

APA GROUP ((APA)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/6/0

Morgans upgrades to Add from Hold, given recent share price weakness. The broker considers APA Group the best-of-breed in the energy infrastructure segment.

Furthermore, the broker suggests the nature of the revenue makes it an ideal place to deploy capital to avoid exposure to coronavirus, while delivering a 5.3% cash yield. Target is $10.90.

ASX LIMITED ((ASX)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 0/4/3

Weaker equity markets are likely to affect wealth managers, although UBS suggests value still exists.

ASX trading revenue is likely to benefit from increased volatility, offsetting the potential for lower near-term corporate action revenue.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell and the target reduced to $68.50 from $72.25.

BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED ((BEN)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS and Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 0/2/4

Following the rapid correction in Australian bank share prices, UBS believes value is emerging for the first time in several years. The broker is now incorporating an Australian recession in its economic outlook along with quantitative easing.

While acknowledging a low level of confidence in forecasts, the broker believes consensus is now materially overstating the case and this is reflected in current share prices.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is upgraded to Neutral from Sell. Target is $6.50.

Ord Minnett updates forecasts to allow for the recent passing through of the latest cut to the cash rate and prospects for a further cut in April.

While concerns over the transformation agenda remain, and the bank is the broker's least preferred, the risks appear fairly compensated for in valuation.

Hence, Ord Minnett upgrades to Hold from Lighten. Target is reduced to $8.30 from $9.25.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/2/1

Volume growth is being driven by extensive development in the Western Flank and Cooper Basin. Exploration success and a final investment decision on stage 2 at Waitsia are the main catalysts that should boost certainty, Macquarie suggests.

Given the recent slump in the share price, the broker upgrades to Outperform from Underperform.

Oil & gas price forecasts have been lowered for the near and medium term, with FY20 estimates decreasing by -2% and FY20 by -6%. The broker's target decreases by -9% to $2.10.