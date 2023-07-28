Next Week At A Glance – Jul 31 – Aug 4 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning.

By Greg Peel

Once we get past Australia’s PPI and retail sales today, the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting, and US PCE inflation tonight, the next focus locally will be next week’s RBA meeting and a quiet ramp-up of the earnings result season.

Next week we’ll also see private sector credit, building approvals, house prices and trade. The RBA will issue a Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

China reports July PMIs on Monday, which then takes us into August, which brings global manufacturing and services PMIs.

The eurozone reports June quarter GDP.

The Bank of England meets.

The US will see July employment numbers.

Quarterly reports from Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) and Origin Energy ((ORG)) on Monday wrap up that season; next we’re into earnings results from the likes of Janus Henderson ((JHG)), Pinnacle Investments ((PNI)), ResMed ((RMD)) and Block ((SQ2)), among others.

Computershare ((CPU)) and James Hardie ((JHX)) hold AGMs.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor

