Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 09-06-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 5 to Friday June 9, 2023

Total Upgrades: 13

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.35%; Hold 33.59%; Sell 8.06%

For the week ending Friday June 9 there were thirteen ratings upgrades and six downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Sigma Healthcare received rating upgrades from two separate brokers after securing the Chemist Warehouse wholesale pharmaceuticals contract away from rival Ebos Group.

The contract is worth $2bn annually and adds to Sigma’s existing Chemist Warehouse contract of $1bn.

Sigma was already the incumbent supplier for fast-moving-consumer-goods (FMCG) products, which currently represent around 29% of group net sales revenue, according to Shaw and Partners, which upgraded its rating to Buy from Hold.

The new contract represents an important milestone for the business, suggests the analyst, as it optimises capacity utilisation.

Sigma has bought some certainty with the new contract, according to Morgan Stanley, by paying Chemist Warehouse with around -$80m of shares and providing a right to acquire "certain assets" for $24.5m.

This broker upgraded its rating to Equal-weight from Underweight and raised its FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates materially, given Sigma’s large fixed-cost leverage.

Four of the five covering brokers in the FNArena database issued updated research last week on Sigma, and the average target price rose by 34% to 76c.

The second largest target price increase in the table below for Aussie Broadband should be ignored on a data anomaly, though Shaw and Partners did refresh research last week. The analysts remained bullish on growth prospects and suggested the recent softness in share price presents a buying opportunity.

On the flipside, Baby Bunting received the greatest percentage downgrade (-43%) to average target price by brokers last week, after FY23 profit guidance fell to $13.5-15m from $21.5-24m.

Morgan Stanley was surprised by the extent of the guidance downgrade, which implied trading has deteriorated materially in the last few months. It’s felt cyclical headwinds will persist into FY24 and the rating was downgraded to Equal-weight from Overweight.

Citi was also concerned about the outlook for FY24, as the decline in sales comes at a time when costs are intensifying, and downgraded its rating to Sell from Neutral. The question was raised whether the company’s products still fit into the category of non-discretionary items.

Fellow retailer Adairs also had a rugged week after downgrading FY23 sales and earnings guidance by -4 and -15%, respectively. As a result, the company’s average broker target fell by -35%.

UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral from Buy and noted the core drivers of the downgrades were subdued trading for the core Adairs brand and the Focus brand. A slowdown for the latter surprised the broker given recent upbeat commentary from management about the outlook and the potential for Focus to be a "trade-down" beneficiary.

Lower traffic in stores and online are evidence of declining household goods expenditure resulting from rising interest rates and higher cost of living, noted Ord Minnett.

Adairs received the third largest percentage fall in average earnings forecast (not in the table below due to a data glitch) behind Baby Bunting (-35%) and the -57% fall for Copper Energy.

Cooper Energy also appeared second on the negative change to average target price table below after lower production and earnings guidance.

Morgans wasn’t overly surprised by this outcome given the Orbost Gas Processing Plant continues to deliver a mixed performance and the Athena Gas Plant experienced an outage in May.

The analyst was understanding of the increased abandonment spend budget for the Basker Manta Gummy (BMG) subsea facilities, given a change in scope as well as cost headwinds.

Shares are trading well below any bearish case Morgans can mount and the broker’s Add rating was maintained, while its target fell to 23c from 26c.

Earnings forecasts also fell for Appen due to lower estimates by Citi, which took into account last month’s first half trading update and FY23 guidance showing ongoing weakness in project spend.

This weakness was partially offset by growth in the broker’s FY24 and FY25 revenue expectations from large-language model (LLM) work.

After Citi changed its valuation methodology, its target rose to $2.40 from $1.94. Based on Appen’s cost-out program as well as operating leverage from top-line growth, the earnings (EBITDA) margin is expected to rise to 12% in the second half of FY25 from -11% in the first half of FY23.

Origin Energy received the only material upgrade to average earnings forecast after Macquarie played catch-up by updating earnings forecasts a month after management sharply raised guidance, largely due to a strong performance from Octopus Energy.

Apart from updating earnings estimates, the broker noted the Brookfield/MidOcean consortium has filed an application with the ACCC for authorisation of its takeover of Origin.

By seeking authorisation, Brookfield can claim its takeover will help accelerate Australia’s clean energy transition and create public benefits that easily outweigh any competition concerns.

Macquarie pointed out the ACCC must decide within 90 days and a favourable ruling may accelerate the timing of the transaction.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 58.35% of the total, versus 33.59% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.06%.

Upgrade

A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/3/1

Citi upgrades its rating for a2 Milk Co to Neutral from Sell due to encouraging China momentum and the increasing likelihood of Chinese State Administration for Market Renewal (SAMR) approval over the next few months.

Longer-term concerns around birth rate and margin expectations prevents the broker from assigning a Buy rating.

While Citi lowers its FY23-25 forecasts on lower management guidance for revenue and weaker Australian sales, the target rises to $5.35 from $4.70 on the potential SAMR outcome.

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED ((AIA)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/1

As a result of the PSE4 regulatory pricing outcome, Auckland International Airport's revenue forecasts are significantly ahead of Citi's expectations.

While the airport expects substantial capital expenditure over the next decade, a commitment to the current credit rating should mean gearing remains "comfortable", the broker adds.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell and the target increases to NZ$8.78 from NZ$7.82.

ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED ((ALG)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

As the share price of Ardent Leisure has moved through the trigger level, Ord Minnett upgrades to Accumulate from Hold. Target is $0.60.

AUB GROUP LIMITED ((AUB)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/0/0

As the share price of AUB Group has moved through the trigger level Ord Minnett upgrades to Accumulate from Hold. Target is $29.

BORAL LIMITED ((BLD)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/2/2

Boral has upgraded second half guidance, expecting EBIT will exceed the first half. Macquarie finds the rate of change in the business tangible, with management intent on delivering double-digit EBIT margins.

While market conditions could hamper the speed at which this occurs, the broker assesses the potential to unlock profitability is meaningful. Operating improvements appear to be gaining pace with a focus on commercial outcomes.

The completion of the chlorine bypass upgrade at Berrima will enable 60% alternative fuel use in time. Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and raises the target to $4.50 from $4.05.