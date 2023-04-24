Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-04-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Summary

Period: Monday April 17 to Friday April 21, 2023

Total Upgrades: 9

Total Downgrades: 20

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.74%; Hold 33.29%; Sell 8.97%

For the week ending Friday April 21 there were nine upgrades and twenty downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

At the beginning of the week, Morgans downgraded its rating for Bank of Queensland to Hold from Add in reaction to pre-released first half profits, which fell around -3% short of the consensus expectation.

The bank also proposed a first half dividend of 20cps (fully franked) when the market was expecting 24cps.

For a more detailed explanation of the pre-released results please refer to https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/04/17/bank-of-queensland-disappoints/

Later in the week, Morgan Stanley reacted to the full release of interim results by downgrading its rating for Bank of Queensland to Underweight from Equal-weight in the belief management has too much on its plate.

At the same time as the bank is facing increasing competition and margin headwinds, it is also attempting to strengthen its balance sheet and commitment to risk management, observed the broker. A new productivity initiative and the ongoing transformation program is expected to assist, but benefits won't fully emerge until 2025-26.

Evolution Mining also received two ratings downgrades from two separate brokers.

Morgans lowered its rating to Hold from Add at the beginning of the week partly in reaction to lower FY23 production guidance in the prior week, partly due to weather impacts at Ernest Henry.

Production challenges at the Red Lake operations in Canada and a recent share price rally also contributed to the broker’s rating decision. Ord Minnett also noted these two factors as well as a stretched balance sheet (34% gearing versus 13 % for peers), and downgraded its rating for Evolution to Lighten from Hold.

Sigma Healthcare received the largest percentage reduction in target price from brokers last week following FY23 results.

Citi suggested the company’s earnings margin recovery has been delayed by a year on higher costs and disruption from pharmacy brand consolidation (merging five brands into two). Management’s FY24 earnings guidance came in around -29% below pre-result consensus.

The broker explained the company experienced major service disruption in FY23 due to a challenging ERP system implementation which resulted in loss of customer confidence and market share. Gaining customers back is expected to take time.

Morgan Stanley reacted to Sigma's new guidance by reducing its earnings forecasts for FY24 and FY25 by -53% and -48%, respectively, and lowering its target to 38c from 43c.

On the flipside, Lindsay Australia received both the largest percentage increase in target price and largest percentage increase in earnings forecast in the tables below.

These increases resulted from a 24% increase to FY23 underlying earnings guidance and new coverage in the database by Shaw and Partners that incorporated a higher target and earnings forecast than existing averages.

A consolidating market following the failure of major competitor Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics has led to additional work, explained Morgans. Management noted the company's rail capacity has been boosted by the acquisition of assets and equipment from Scott’s.

Shaw also observed Lindsay was trading at a sharp discount to rivals and offered a 30% return on investment, as well as double-digit organic earnings growth.

The second position of Liontown Resources on the earnings upgrade table should be disregarded as the percentage figure was exaggerated by the very small forecast numbers involved.

The addition of Strike Energy in the FNArena database after initiation of coverage by Ord Minnett (Hold, 45c target) resulted in the largest percentage decrease in average earnings forecast for the week.

The company is the largest holder of gas resources in the Perth Basin and exploration drilling has been rapid and ongoing, noted the broker.

Regis Resources was next on the earnings downgrade table after releasing a preliminary March-quarter gold production report and management downgraded FY23 guidance.

Production was -13% below Macquarie's estimates amid a slower ramp up of the Garden Well underground operations in WA and unplanned maintenance at the Duketon processing plant. Wet weather also hampered production.

Bell Potter suggested the result has likely severely dented market confidence in Regis.

Star Entertainment was next following a guidance downgrade for FY23 earnings to $280-310m from $330-360m.

Management cited "a significant and rapid deterioration in operating conditions, particularly at The Star Sydney and The Star Gold Coast" due to "emerging weakness in consumer discretionary behaviour" and recent regulatory restrictions and exclusions.

Bank of Queensland was third on the earnings downgrade table for the reasons explained above.

Forecast earnings were also revised down for Allkem following a mixed March quarter report, according to Macquarie.

Management lowered guidance for fourth quarter carbonate prices by -21% to US$42/kt and spodumene guidance came down by -12% to US$5k/t.

Nonetheless, the company posted a record quarter of production at Olaroz (Argentina), while the performance of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan was stronger than UBS anticipated as utilisation hit 85% at times.

Total Buy recommendations comprise 57.74% of the total, versus 33.29% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.97%.

Upgrade

AVITA MEDICAL INC ((AVH)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/0/0

As the share price has moved through the trigger level, Ord Minnett upgrades Avita Medical to Accumulate from Hold. Target is steady at $5.60.

BHP GROUP LIMITED ((BHP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/2/1

Morgans feels the market has been overly negative in focusing on government commentary from China around 2023 steel curbs to support emissions reduction, and meaningfully upgrades its short-term price forecasts for iron ore.

The broker expects iron ore demand will remain broadly stable while expected supply may be at risk. It’s thought this view, if correct, may lead to an upturn in market sentiment.

While the analysts are generally bullish on commodity fundamentals, downgrades are expected to emerge on opex for some key stocks.

The broker's rating for BHP Group is upgraded to Add from Hold after the the target was increased to $51.10 from $46.70 on the increased iron ore price forecasts.

CHALLENGER LIMITED ((CGF)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/3/1

Following a 3Q annuity sales and asset under management (AUM) update, Morgans lowers its FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates by -1% and -4%. This change allows for lower sales and Life book growth estimates, which offsets the broker's higher margin expectations.

The analyst reminds investors that while Challenger's results appear soft, they should be viewed through the prism of the company actively skewing its Life book away from institutional annuities to more profitable retail sales.

Morgans upgrades its rating to Add from Hold after a -15% share price decline since the start of 2023, and lowers its target to $7.52 from $8.24.

CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC ((CRN)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 4/1/0

UBS has a mixed outlook for coal. Thermal coal prices are finding a floor after sharp correction in 2023 and a power shortage is expected to tighten the market in the northern autumn.

Metallurgical coal on the other hand is expected to hold up above US$220/t into the medium term. Coal supply is expected to recover in 2023 once weather disruptions abate.

The broker upgrades Coronado Global Resources to Buy from Neutral and raises the target to $2.00 from $1.85.

LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ((LNK)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Citi considers the share price reaction to the sale of LFS to Waystone and settlement with the FCA has been unnecessarily muted. The broker now believes there are attractions in the stock.

While some investors may wish for evidence of execution and further clarity over stranded costs, the broker believes there is a good chance Link Administration will gain ground over the next year.

The company will receive TSA revenue for a year after the deals are completed which should provide the time to remove most stranded costs. Citi upgrades to Buy from Neutral and raises the target to $2.45 from $2.20.

MIRVAC GROUP ((MGR)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 3/2/0

A 1.4% rise in Sydney house prices in March suggests the market may be approaching a trough in residential prices, says Morgan Stanley.

The broker also observes Mirvac Group has sharply de-rated recently and is now looking attractive.

Morgan Stanley notes the price-earnings gap between Mirvac and Stockland is at its narrowest since 2016 (excluding covid), and advises asset sales should ease balance-sheet fears, along with the likely movement of unsold apartments (53% of 1000) in a supply-constrained, immigration-fuelled market.

The broker suspects the company could outperform consensus settlements in FY24.

FY24 EPS forecasts rise 4% accordingly; and 5% to 6% thereafter.

Rating is upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight. Target price rises to $2.55 from $2.25. Industry view is In-Line.

