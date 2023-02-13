Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 10-02-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Summary

Period: Monday February 6 to Friday February 10, 2023

Total Upgrades: 11

Total Downgrades: 22

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 52.81%; Hold 36.69%; Sell 10.49%

The February reporting season has begun in earnest. For the week ending Friday the 10th there were eleven upgrades and twenty-two downgrades for ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

The rating for ARB Corp was downgraded by two separate brokers after a weaker-than-expected trading update showing a -5% year-on-year decline in sales for the first half.

Macquarie explained margins were hit by both lower sales volumes and cost inflation, though this pressure is now easing and the order book remains strong and in line with levels throughout 2022.

The broker lowered its rating to Neutral from Outperform on recent share price strength and raised its target to $33 from $30.

Citi also lowered its rating to Neutral from Buy and its target to $31.79 from $39.25, after reducing FY23-FY25 net profit forecasts.

While new car sales growth continued in January, this broker pointed out momentum looks to have slowed across the key categories of ARB Corp's business.

Boral received the only material (and positive) change in average target price last week. First half earnings beat the consensus forecast by 19%, while FY23 guidance implied 5% upside to consensus.

The share price initially surged after the result though retraced most of those gains by week’s end. Brokers were cautious on pricing and cost management, with labour costs posing the biggest headwind. See https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/02/09/boral-shares-surge-brokers-remain-cautious/ for a summary of all broker opinions.

Boral also appeared fourth on the table below for the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings last week.

Liontown Resources headed up that table, helped along by the addition of a new broker in the FNArena database after UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $1.85 target.

Outperform-rated Macquarie (target $2.60) also refreshed its research last week, as open pit mining has recently commenced at the Kathleen Valley project, with first production expected by mid-2024.

Elsewhere, the company is advancing its direct shipping ore opportunity and preparing samples for customers. The broker noted earnings from this source are not included in its base case and offer upside to its valuation.

Macquarie Group was next after releasing its nine-month performance for FY23 to-date, which has already topped the record profit in the same period last year, but brokers debate whether FY24 might be a different story. For further details please refer to https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/02/08/can-macquarie-keep-it-up/

Brokers also increased profit forecasts for Sims prior to first half results.

Credit Suisse raised its second half earnings forecast by 93% to $121m, which compares to the consensus estimate of $107m.

After taking into account the recent result of overseas peer Steel Dynamics, the broker also reduced its forecast second half US volume decline to -5% from -10%. The target price was increased to $14.30 from $12.20 though ongoing volume weakness will slow any margin recovery and a Neutral rating was kept.

Underperform-rated Macquarie also raised its target to $12.75 from $9.60 on higher scrap prices, which is still way below the current share price of $14.52.

This broker expects earnings pressure from lower volumes, due to weaker economic activity, and lower trading margins, due to competition.

On the flipside, Healius was atop the table for the largest percentage decrease in broker earnings forecasts last week.

Pre-released unaudited first half results missed against consensus forecasts for revenue and earnings (EBIT) by-3% and -30%, respectively. Morgan Stanley (Underweight from Equal-weight) noted covid testing continues to decline, while the Pathology base business is being impacted by staff and GP shortages.

On the other hand, Add-rated Morgans felt industry volumes are slowly reverting back to normal and costs easing, as the company transitions from covid testing to business-as-usual diagnostics. Macquarie (Outperform) also expects margin support via the company's Sustainable Improvement Program.

Taking a longer-term view, Ord Minnett updated its rating for Healius to Accumulate from Hold. The group earnings margin is expected to expand to 13% by fiscal 2027 from the 8% prior to the pandemic in FY19. The strategy of selling medical centres and day hospitals to invest in infrastructure is also considered sound.

Next on the table was Insurance Australia Group. UBS was disappointed, but not altogether surprised by an update on first half net profit which missed consensus expectations by -22%, largely on a weak insurance margin of 8.5%.

Despite management’s heavily reduced full year margin guidance, the analysts still found the new level overly optimistic.

Broker earnings forecasts also fell for both Transurban Group and Alliance Aviation Services last week as both companies released first half results. For reasons underlying these forecast changes for both companies (and others) please check out https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Total Buy recommendations comprise 52.81% of the total, versus 36.69% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 10.49%.

Upgrade

3P LEARNING LIMITED ((3PL)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Morgan Stanley reassesses software stocks under its coverage with a renewed focus on predictability of earnings, cash generation, defensiveness of demand and end market exposures.

The analysts higlight 3P Learning's exposure to the economically resilient education market and expect low volatility in end demand.

The broker also likes the company's education exposure to not-for-profit B2B customers and a consumer product targeting parents who rate kids education highly.

The rating is raised to Overweight from Equal-weight, while the target is increased to $1.60 from $1.40. Industry view: In-Line.

APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ((APM)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/0/0

Ord Minnett raises APM Human Services International's target price to Accumulate from Hold after the company's recent share price retreat.

Target price is steady at $2.80.

ARENA REIT ((ARF)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Arena REIT's first half was in line with Macquarie and FY guidance is reaffirmed.

The ACCC has launched an inquiry into childcare pricing, which may lead to limitations and downside catalysts as the year progresses, but the broker is comfortable with the REIT's growth outlook and returns from developments should increase from here.

Given a defensive balance sheet, a solid earnings growth outlook and resilient income, Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral.

Target rises to $4.05 from $3.94.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/1/1

Mitsui and Beach Energy have appointed Webuild to complete construction of the Waitsia gas plant subject to finalisation of the Clough administration process.

The previously unquantified risks to Waitsia timing and cost arising from the Clough collapse had been a key area of potential downside for Beach, Macquarie notes.

With Webuild having earlier appeared out of the Clough process, securing a deal which sees both cost and timing delays less than the broker had anticipated is seen a key positive.

The resultant reduction in risk leads to an upgrade to Neutral from Outperform. Target rises to $1.50 from $1.45.

BWP TRUST ((BWP)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 0/1/3

Ord Minnett raises its rating for BWP Trust to Hold from Lighten on valuation, noting significant investor demand for warehouse properties and the likelihood of a gradual increase in distributions.

The broker doesn't refer to half year results released on February 8.

The target of $3.60 is unchanged.

ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED ((EDV)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 1/2/2

Following a -19% share price decline for Endeavour Group since its August peak, UBS has upgraded its rating on the stock finding the regulatory risk is now better reflected in the valuation.

With regulatory risk to gaming rising, UBS estimates gaming represents 70% of Endeavour Group's hotel earnings and 30% of group earnings.

The broker does point out that New South Wales and Tasmania, where risk is highest, represent only 13-15% of the company's gaming revenue.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell and target price of $6.75 is retained.

See also EDV downgrade.