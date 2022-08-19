FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2022

Australia | 2:58 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AMC)) - Amcor
- ((ASX)) - ASX
- ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
- ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
- ((BKL)) - Blackmores
- ((CDA)) - Codan
- ((DTL)) - Data#3
- ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
- ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
- ((HDN)) - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
- ((HPI)) - Hotel Property Investments
- ((HT1)) - HT&E
- ((IPH)) - IPH
- ((IRE)) - Iress
- ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
- ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
- ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
- ((ORA)) - Orora
- ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
- ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
- ((TCL)) - Transurban Group
- ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
- ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE