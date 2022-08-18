The Overnight Report: Fed Confusion

Daily Market Reports | 9:10 AM

By Greg Peel

Ill Health

The ASX200 opened lower yesterday despite the futures suggesting up 12 after CSL ((CSL)), and to a lesser extent Cochlear ((COH)), were slammed on their earnings reports. CSL was down over -5% early on and the healthcare sector was staring down a -4% loss.

But the buy-the-dip mentality permeated from Wall Street and from late morning the index rose at a steady pace to the close, again holding above 7100. CSL and Cochlear both closed down -1.3% and the healthcare sector settled at down -0.8% -- still the worst performer on the day.

The news of the day, outside of earnings reports, was the release of the June quarter wage price index. It showed wages rose 0.7% in the quarter to a rather anaemic 2.6% year on year – only a slight tick up from the March quarter’s 2.4% -- and in the face of 6.1% inflation.

It seems at odds with historically low unemployment (July numbers out today) but as far as the market was concerned, a sign that maybe the RBA won’t hike by another 50 points next month. We recall from yesterday’s RBA minutes the RBA sees wage growth as more of an inflationary driver at present than prices.

So, maybe 40 points, to get back on a 0.25 increment track, or even just 25?

ANZ Bank economists, for one, don’t think so, citing the RBA’s business liaison program suggesting businesses are planning 3%-plus wage rises at year-end. ANZ is sticking with 50.

Given the strongest performing sectors yesterday were staples (+1.7%), discretionary (+1.4%) and their landlords (+1.3%), it seems the market is less hawkish. The Aussie has also plunged -1.2% on only a slight gain for the US dollar.

(The RBNZ hiked 50 points for the fourth time yesterday to 3.00%.)

Back to earnings. Another strong sector yesterday was industrials (+1.0%), thanks to the likes of Brambles ((BXB)), which rose 5.1% on its report, and it’s not often you see a couple of plumbing suppliers in the index top five – Reece ((REH)) rose 3.5% and Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) 3.3% despite not reporting.

Having been slapped -10% yesterday, Challenger ((CGF)) reversed to gain 5.6% and topped the winners board.

Earnings report losers yesterday included Downer EDI ((DOW)), down -5.2% and Domain Group ((DHG)), down -4.2%.

The banks closed dead flat, which means they actually rose against Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) going ex-div.

Buy-the-dip lost a bit of support late in Wall Street’s session last night, but our futures are down only -0.2% this morning to the S&P500’s -0.7%. Today will be the biggest to date in the earnings season.