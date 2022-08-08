Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-08-22

Weekly Reports | Aug 08 2022

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 1 to Friday August 5, 2022

Total Upgrades: 4

Total Downgrades: 13

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.89%; Hold 33.73%; Sell 7.37%

For the week ending Friday August 5 there were four upgrades and thirteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Pinnacle Investment Management received the largest percentage upgrade to target prices set by brokers last week after the release of FY22 results. UBS noted a 5% better result than forecast and responded by both raising its earnings forecasts and lowering its rating to Neutral from Buy on valuation grounds.

For the same reason, Ord Minnett downgraded its rating to Hold from Accumulate, despite fund flows and funds under management (FUM) exceeding expectations. Morgans noted net inflows slowed over the second half though remained positive and attributed softer retail flows to market conditions rather than performance.

On the other side of the coin, Zip Co had the largest percentage fall in target price set by brokers. Early in the week, Citi downgraded its rating to Sell/High Risk from Neutral/High Risk and halved its target price to $0.70.

These changes were made after the broker’s growth forecasts were lowered meaningfully in response to the company tightened risk settings (to reduce bad debts), which is expected to negatively impact total transaction volume.

The broker also holds concerns over management's decision making (following costs of -$60m during the failed Sezzle acquisition), and the likelihood of a capital raise in FY24.

Later in the week, the company reported fourth quarter trading results and unveiled a new strategy to turn around the business operations. Brokers within the FNArena database are yet to express a view on either the results or strategy.

United Malt Group was next on the list for percentage fall in target price last week, after management downgraded earnings guidance only two months after a re-affirmation.

UBS suggested the turnaround revealed a lack of management "visibility" into earnings and operations, and lowered its rating to Neutral from Buy and its target to $3.05 from $4.65. As gearing levels ballooned, questions emerged over the company’s ability to deleverage debt levels in FY23.

Morgans also reduced is target to $3.46 from $4.20 and raised the spectre of a structural change to the business, given more normalised earnings now appear to be well below proforma pre-covid levels.

United Malt also headed up the table for the largest percentage fall in forecast earnings. Coming second was Northern Star Resources after UBS strategists downgraded gold price forecasts for FY23-25 by -4%, -5% and -3%, respectively.

The broker felt stocks within the Gold sector are not as cheap as they look, due to both lower company growth ambitions and continued operating and inflation headwinds. Near-term earnings forecasts for stocks under coverage were lowered by -10-15% and price targets reduced on average by -3-5%.

UBS's preferred large cap exposure is Northern Star Resources for its net cash position and strong organic growth pipeline, and the Buy rating was retained, while the target fell to $9.80 from $10.00.

Centuria Office REIT also received forecast earnings downgrades from brokers last week, following lower-than-expected FY23 guidance. While FY22 results were broadly in-line with consensus forecasts, Credit Suisse noted interest costs and higher incentives to grow occupancy rates, alongside declining leasing spreads, are impacting the FY23 outlook.

Morgan Stanley suggested management’s interest rate strategy has not served the REIT well in the current macro environment. Heading into FY23, the average hedge duration is less than one year on the 56% of debt that is hedged.

Despite negative broker adjustments to Zip Co's target price, the company had the only material increase in broker earnings forecasts last week.

The increased earnings forecasts reflect a lower provision for bad debts, given the prior acquisition target Sezzle had higher losses.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.89% of the total, versus 33.73% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.37.

Upgrade

CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT ((CIP)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Centuria Industrial REIT reported FY22 result which came in-line with Credit Suisse's expectations.

Notably the FY23 guidance was reduced below the broker's and consensus forecasts due to higher debt costs assumptions, which may prove to be overly conservative.

The price target is adjusted down to $3.42 from $3.75 and the stock is now seen trading at a -30% discount to NTA.

Credit Suisse views the bad news re debt costs as discounted in the price and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral.

PLEXURE GROUP LIMITED ((PX1)) Upgrade to Buy from Speculative Buy by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Plexure Group has renegotiated contract with McDonald's, a key customer, and Ord Minnett, in response, believes Plexure will be able to reach EBITDA and cash flow profitability in FY23.

Apart from de-risking the company's future, Ord Minnett also believes Plexure is now in a position to invest in the TASK enterprise

offering, which has continued to generate contract wins and offers a growing addressable market in Australia, Asia Pacific and the US.

On the back of higher forecasts, Ord Minnett has upgraded to Buy from Speculative Buy with the valuation lifting to 56c (new target) from 36c.

SITEMINDER LIMITED ((SDR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/0/0

SiteMinder's June-quarter result outpaced Citi's forecasts thanks mainly to a beat on transaction revenue growth arising from add-on products and international travel. The broker expects transaction growth will ease as the economy softens, but overall remains positive.

Property growth outpaced Citi but missed consensus; and Citi observes an uptick heading into FY23 and expects net adds will double in FY23 on reopening themes, improved labour dynamics, investment in go-to-market, and the launch of LH Basic.

Cash burn was worse than Citi forecast, albeit in line with guidance relative to revenue, but the broker expects the burn will slow as the company shifts to cheaper jurisdictions (it is moving operations to Manila).

Rating upgraded to Buy from Neutral. Target price rises to $5 from $4.95.

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC ((VUK)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Virgin Money UK's June-quarter result broadly met Macquarie's forecasts, with margin guidance proving a slight beat and triggering earnings upgrades.

The broker notes the company's balance sheet trends and leverage to interest rates lags peers but notes the buyback is strongly accretive.

Mortgage growth was below system but unsecured lending was strong, and the broker notes the company trades at a -50% three-year price to net-tangible-assets discount to big bank peers.

EPS forecasts rise 6% in FY22 and 4% in FY23. Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target price is $3.95.

Downgrade

AMCOR PLC ((AMC)) Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 4/3/0

While Morgan Stanley continues to like Amcor's quality and dividend support, growth may be more challenging in FY23, and the stock may be left behind in the event of a risk-on rally by the wider market. The rating is reduced to Equal-weight from Overweight.

The analyst highlights the stock has benefited from the prior risk-off sentiment, with shares outperforming the ASX200 by 17% this year.

Growth challenges in FY23 may derive from the currency, while the analyst observes higher funding costs have begun to emerge. The target price falls to $17.50 from $18.00. Industry view: In Line.