Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 18-03-22

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 14 to Friday March 18, 2022

Total Upgrades: 4

Total Downgrades: 11

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.72%; Hold 35.10%; Sell 6.17%

For the week ending Friday March 18 there were four upgrades and eleven downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Both Perseus Mining and Regis Resources received downgrades from separate brokers.

The Macquarie commodities team last week upgraded its forecasts with base metals and coal proving the winners and precious metals also receiving a lift. While earnings forecasts rose sharply for its gold sector coverage, the broker lowered ratings for Perseus Mining and Regis Resources to Neutral from Outperform due to recent share price strength.

Over at Citi, the forecast gold price is now for US$1750/oz by 2023 versus the current US$1930/oz spot price. Alternatively, under the circumstances of a Russia/Ukraine-induced macroeconomic shock, gold prices are expected to exceed US$2,000/oz.

The broker lowered its rating for Perseus Mining to Neutral from Buy, given the share price has rallied 30% in the past month compared to increase of 8% for the gold price.



Apart from valuation, Morgan Stanley found further reasons to lower its rating for Regis Resources to Equal-weight from Overweight. These included the expensive recent Tropicana acquisition and production hiccups at the Duketon Gold project in Western Australia.

Brokers made no material percentage changes to price targets last week.

Meanwhile, the only material changes made by brokers to forecast earnings were positive.

29Metals headed the table of these forecast changes after Macquarie noted earnings could exceed the broker’s base case by 73% at current spot prices. While the company’s resource and reserve update held few surprises, it excluded six recent drill results from the Cervantes deposit at the Golden Grove mine which could offer resource upside, according to the analyst.

Next on the table was Tyro Payments after UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and earnings forecasts that lifted the average earnings forecast of the (now) five brokers that cover the stock in the FNArena database. The broker likes the company’s broader payments ecosystem compared to competitors and forecasts a group transaction value compound annual growth rate of 15% over the next five years.

Broker earnings forecasts for Elders also rose last week after the company announced a strong five month start to its financial year and raised FY22 guidance 15% above what Macquarie had expected.

While brokers raised target prices for the company, some felt les favourable seasonal conditions and lower commodity and livestock prices over time may cause earnings to normalise. Citi, for example, lowered its rating to Neutral from Buy and noted shares are currently trading near fair value.

Regis Resources also appeared on the list for the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings. This came despite the negative ratings changes mentioned above.

Finally, Incitec Pivot received positive upgrades to earnings forecasts last week. Morgan Stanley sees significant capacity for the company to arbitrage low gas input costs and high global ammonia prices and raised its target price to $2.70 from $2.60, while maintaining an Overweight rating.

Meanwhile, despite the strong agricultural pricing environment, Citi adopted a more cautious tone and Neutral rating, especially after the recent shares price rally.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.72%of the total, versus 35.10% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.17%.

Upgrade

BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED ((BEN)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/3/0

The major banks are set to be the big winners of impending RBA cash rate rises, according to Credit Suisse. With the market preparing for rate hikes in the near future, Credit Suisse updates its coverage of Australian banks to factor in rising rates.

Assuming the cash rate will ultimately rise to near 1.5%, the broker expects the rate increase to drive a trough in sector margins in the second half of FY22 and first half of FY23, before subsequently recovering 11-18 basis points.

For Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, this supports 17% and 14% increases to Credit Suisse's profit and cash earnings forecasts for FY24 respectively.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price increases to $11.10 from $10.25.

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA ((CBA)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 0/3/4

The major banks are set to be the big winners of impending RBA cash rate rises, according to Credit Suisse. With the market preparing for rate hikes in the near future, Credit Suisse updates its coverage of Australian banks to factor in rising rates.

Assuming the cash rate will ultimately rise to near 1.5%, the broker expects the rate increase to drive a trough in sector margins in the second half of FY22 and first half of FY23, before subsequently recovering 11-18 basis points.

For Commonwealth Bank, this supports 6% and 12% increases to Credit Suisse's profit and cash earnings forecasts for FY24 respectively. The broker noted Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and National Bank ((NAB)) are the key beneficiaries of the rate increase.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target price increases to $102.80 from $96.00.

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED ((NST)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 6/0/0

Morgan Stanley advocates selective gold exposure for investors given recent geopolitical concerns and a gold sector that has corrected significantly since an early 2021 peak.

The broker upgrades its rating for Northern Star Resources to overweight from Equal-weight and raises its target to $13.20 from $9.35. Industry View: Attractive.

Morgan Stanley lists many positives including the highest free cash flow yield for gold stocks under its coverage. Moreover, the stock provides the most earnings (EBITDA) leverage to a 10% higher gold price.

In addition, hedging provides one of the lowest downside sensitivities to gold price moves, explains the analyst.

XERO LIMITED ((XRO)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/1/1

Ord Minnett's update on Xero is suggesting the company has been unfairly thrown into the same basket with technology stocks that chase growth at the expense of profit or margin.

The general sector de-rating has forced the broker to now pull back the target to $107 (was $130) while the rating moves up one notch to Accumulate from Hold.

Fundamentally, explains the broker, it likes Xero for its strong market position in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, alongside an early positioning in North America to capture the growth and adoption of cloud accounting software by small to medium-sized businesses.

Sector preferences lay with NextDC ((NXT)), WiseTech Global ((WTC)) and, in third spot, Xero.