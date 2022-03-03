Rudi’s View: Too Many Distractions From Corporate Results

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Too Many Distractions From Corporate Results

-All-Weather Model Portfolio

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Too Many Distractions From Corporate Results



Consumer-related companies and retailers have been at the centre of the February reporting season in Australia; mostly not in a favourable manner -at least not in share price performance terms.



This turned out the ideal background for cheap-bling retailer Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)) to show not all retailers are made of the same ilk, and not all are struggling to contain costs, retain staff and re-connect with customers.



Lovisa's 59% jump in earnings throughout the six months ending in December simply pulverised analysts' forecasts with stockbroker Morgans stating the performance was "nothing short of remarkable". This, the broker continued in its response the following day, is potentially one of the biggest success stories in Australian retail.



At least that is the prospect. Lovisa obviously has found and developed a formula that is appealing to younger women who don't want, or cannot afford, expensive Bulgari or Harry Winston, and who keep revisiting its stores. Retailers like Lovisa live and die by rolling out ever more stores, and this implies adding new geographies.



Are India and China on management's radar? Market speculation says yes. The potential growth path ahead if Lovisa were to successfully enter those mega-markets... it's almost beyond imagination. It would definitely vindicate Morgans' grand enthusiasm. Premier Investments' Smiggle squared, or something similar.



In the short term, throughout the fog of war and all the extra macro-considerations that have been weighing on share prices these past few weeks, analysts have raised their forecasts, bumped up their valuations and kept their ratings overwhelmingly on Buy, or equivalent.



And investors have pushed the share price higher on every day following the interim results release.



Lovisa is not an overnight discovery. Since listing in late 2014, the share price has been in a steady up-trend, albeit with at times heavy volatility along the way, typical for retailers but also typical for a heavily polarised market that repeatedly seeks to switch momentum in favour of cheaper-priced 'value' stocks.



In case there was any doubt, Lovisa is very much a growth stock, and its dividend yield and Price-Earnings (PE) multiples are very much reflective of this. The share price is now well off the level seen before the interim result release last week, but also still well below last year's all-time record high and the consensus price target (both not too dissimilar at $23 and $22.64 respectively).



And herein lays the investor dilemma in 2022: should we take guidance from macro considerations such as bond yields, rising inflation, central banks winding back stimulus, Russia upsetting the world with tanks and bombs, and/or the prospect for slowing global growth, or should we simply stick with concentrating on solid and resilient corporate growth stories such as Lovisa?



It's a tough one, because for every Lovisa that is out there, there is a much larger number of companies that simply cannot match this. Plus it's much easier to spot the difference in hindsight.

Consumer-oriented companies needed to find a solution to supply-chain bottlenecks and they built up their inventories in response, but this has a negative impact on cash flows and margins, maybe even on profits and the market has responded with savage sell-offs.



From Accent Group ((AX1)) to Temple & Webster ((TPW)), with in between Adairs ((ADH)), Adore Beauty ((ABY)), Baby Bunting ((BBN)), City Chic Collective ((CCX)), Super Retail ((SUL)) and numerous others; all have received the harsh treatment in February.





Granted, it wasn't always simply because of the built-up inventories, and the outlook for the sector is very much aligned with consumers' willingness, and ability, to spend. Having said this, the past decade (plus some) has shown time and again it's best not to lose confidence in a well-run retailer such as JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) - just ask the shorts that get burned every single reporting season, including this year after management pre-guided financial numbers in January.



While JB Hi-Fi shares have been extremely profitable for loyal shareholders up until mid-2020, they have effectively gone nowhere since with lots of volatility before and after, further highlighting the challenges for investors this year.