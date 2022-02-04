Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Feb 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:34 AM

By Greg Peel

The US earnings season has become ridiculously wild. Next week sees the local season begin to ramp up in earnest. Fortunately we have no trillion dollar tech companies.

Biggies reporting next week include Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)), Suncorp ((SUN)) and AGL Energy ((AGL)).

We’ll also see quarterly updates from Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and National Bank ((NAB)).

Economically we have ANZ Bank job ads, NAB business confidence and Westpac consumer confidence reports next week.

Aside from trade and consumer sentiment, the US will see January CPI numbers on Thursday, but the market has locked in a first rate hike in March.

Japan and the UK report December quarter GDP results.

China is back open for business next week, New Zealand is closed on Monday.

The good news is the aforementioned “wild” US reporting season should begin to become less wild from next week. Not that there can’t still be big swings in share prices but the Big Tech names are now all behind us, and the season heads into its long tail from next week.

