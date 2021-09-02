Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View

It's The End Of The Trend



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Investing revolves around numbers. Investors like to focus on numbers, though sometimes, dare I say it, with too much emphasis. Successful investing goes beyond the temporary, static analysis of data, but we'll leave this topic for further discussion another time.



As per always, the August corporate reporting season in Australia has generated series of fresh statistics and numbers. Now the end of the month is beckoning, we might as well start off with the numbers that provide us with fresh new trends and updated, deeper insights.



Observation number one is that corporate Australia remains a bifurcated, multi-speed organism and many of the generalised statistics hide the fact that, underlying, the gap between Winners and Laggards remains large. Whether this swings the pendulum in favour of the positives or the not-so-positives -your typical glass-half-full or half-empty proposition- is very much dependent on the angle one starts off from.



The overall positive impetus from corporate results mostly meeting or slightly beating expectations, showing sharp recoveries and a clear bias towards rewarding shareholders, has ostensibly faded as the month matured.

On the FNArena Results Monitor assessment, as the number of corporate reports increased significantly throughout week 4 of the season, the percentage of 'beats' gradually moved away from the 39.1% it had risen to over the three weeks prior (128 companies in total).



On Monday, with the total number of companies having accumulated to 293, the percentage of 'beats' has fallen below 35%. This still indicates a positive reporting season, still above the pre-2020 average of 33%, though no longer as exceptional as the reports that had been delivered over the 11 months post August last year.



Of course, we must also take into account that analysts' forecasts had been rising for 11 months uninterrupted and so it was always a bigger challenge to keep beating those forecasts, in particular when growth in China, momentum in the US and lockdowns in Australia have started presenting fresh headwinds and challenges.



Irrespectively, the negative news that is hiding underneath the numbers from August is that earnings momentum in Australia is now probably past its peak. When all modeling and forecasts have been freshly updated over the coming days, it is likely that August will mark the first month of net negative earnings revisions, in aggregate, ending the strongest and longest positive trend the ASX has experienced over multiple decades.



Investors will be on the look-out for further signs that a new trend might be in the making; one that can have negative implications for the next six or twelve months ahead.





****



According to CommSec, whose data analysis runs until last Friday, 84% of Australian companies are back in profit, which marks a significant improvement from last year, but the long term average is higher, at 88%. Moreover, and best not forgotten, for many ASX-listed companies government support and central bank stimulus have been key contributors to the sharp recovery in profits and cash flows.



This fact remains somewhat masked by the never dissipating desire among Australian boards to pamper and reward shareholders, and August witnessed a fierce recovery in dividends, accompanied by share buybacks and special/bonus payouts. Nevertheless, CommSec reports 18% of all reporters in August are not paying out anything to shareholders. This compares with a long-term average of 15%.



A year ago 31% did not pay out a dividend; by February that percentage had dropped to 21%. So, 82% of companies are now paying a dividend pushing up the aggregate cash pay out by 70%. Almost 60% of companies increased their dividend, only 13% had to cut it.



Capital returns through special payouts and share buybacks have become one of the stand-outs this month, and both banks and bulk commodity producers in particular featured prominently. When it comes to lifting dividends in general, all of financial institutions, food retailers, mining companies and telcos have contributed.



The total in dividends paid out to shareholders from this August reporting season might end up nearly double the total amount of last year (up 98% thus far).