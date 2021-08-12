Rudi’s View: Early Days, But Plenty Of Signs

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Early Days, But Plenty Of Signs

-Not To Be Forgotten: The Bond Market

-Conviction Calls

-FNArena Talks

-All-Weather Model Portfolio



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Early Days, But Plenty Of Signs



The August reporting season in Australia is still very young. The FNArena Corporate Results Monitor only contains 19 updates on Monday, August 9th (see further below), but already the main themes of the season are there for all to see:



-A humongous dividend from Rio Tinto, including a bonus payout

-A special dividend from Suncorp (plus share buyback)

-The promise of a share buyback from News Corp

-Asset sales are in full swing, as is M&A

-Industrial bricks and mortar assets continue enjoying revaluations

-Just under half (9 out of 19) of companies performed better-than-expected

-Covid-losers are achieving the strongest bounce-backs (unsurprisingly), but covid-winners are not by default turning into losers

-Those who miss market expectations (only a few to date) are likely to do so because of higher costs

-Covid and lockdowns continue having an impact, as expected

-Overall, companies remain reluctant to provide quantitative guidance

-Analysts remain conservative in their forecast upgrades given lockdowns and other uncertainties



Take a short stroll through the aforementioned Corporate Results Monitor and all of these themes will be found. It's early days still, but it is well possible the rest of August will simply provide investors with more of the same.



FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor will now be updated daily:



When it comes to share price action, however, August might be a lot trickier to navigate than usual. Witness: shares in Rio Tinto ((RIO)) are down more than -4% since the announcement of that Grand Dividend; REA Group ((REA)) lost -8% in a heartbeat and ResMed ((RMD)) shares too opened some -3% lower on Friday but have subsequently recovered to a small gain.



And macro factors haven't genuinely commanded a primary role over that brief period.



The share price weakness in Rio Tinto shares is closely correlated with movements and market sentiment concerning the price of iron ore. One would assume most investors are well aware virtually nobody, including the producers themselves, believes this year's elevated prices are sustainable. Hence, those market beating dividends might well include some compensation in the form of share price erosion.



The investment case for Friday's three reporting companies looks equally tricky as all of News Corp ((NWS)), REA Group and ResMed were trading at or near an all-time record high, similar to Rio Tinto. Does it matter? Well, News Corp shares, despite the promise of share buybacks coming under consideration and potentially a better year ahead, has equally seen selling pressure emerge after the market update.



Clearly, there are limits to investor optimism, at least in the short term. Note also: News Corp shares remain well below most broker price targets, so there's no natural safety in a share price that isn't maxed out when the financial result doesn't fully satisfy.



The difficult task ahead for investors is to assess the real importance of these short term moves in share prices, and whether they tell us anything about the way forward. Within this context it is good to keep in mind that companies that manage to beat expectations, and force analysts to lift forecasts and valuations, usually see their share price outperform for up to four months after the market update.



The future profile for those that miss is a lot less straightforward, history suggests, and punishments can be immediately, savagely, or through persistent underperformance over a prolonged period of time.



The best way to handle the information that is updated during results season is thus by forming a view about the longer-term future of the company behind the share price. And here, dare I say it, the fundamentals for ResMed and REA Group continue to look a lot more solid than for most other companies that have reported thus far.



It is no coincidence, both are proud members of my selection of All-Weather Performers on the ASX, and they have been since the inception of my research.





The Strong Are Getting Stronger



Whenever investors ask me: what makes a true All-Weather Stock? My knee-jerk response is usually: a company that consistently invests in its business.

The longer I observe the share market and its multitude in business models, the more I come to this very simple conclusion: from the moment a business starts cutting corners and stops investing in itself, it is gambling on the possibility that nothing unforeseen happens to its customers, its markets, its products and its competitive strengths.



This does not mean nothing untoward can happen. What it does mean is that if something negative occurs, this type of business can handle it, or it knows how to respond relatively quickly. In most other cases, the damage might well be terminal.



Which brings me to one theme that was not mentioned in the list above: recessions and pandemics cause the strong to become stronger. There is, of course, a strong correlation between being a market leader that does all the right things, like investing substantially in the business, and witnessing one's prospects improve on the back of global misery.



The share market may not necessarily always like it, not in the immediate term, but eventually the benefits reaped from those investments will translate into healthy and sustainable rewards for shareholders.