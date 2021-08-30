Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 27-08-21

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 23 to Friday August 27, 2021

Total Upgrades: 24

Total Downgrades: 26

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 53.08%; Hold 39.19%; Sell 7.73%

For the week ending Friday 27 August, there were twenty four upgrades and twenty six downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Several companies received ratings changes from two separate brokers. Iluka resources, Qube Holdings and Scentre Group had twin ratings upgrades while nib Holdings, experienced dual downgrades. The reasoning behind these changes is available at the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor. (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

While the link also provides commentary on companies that experienced material changes to either price targets or earnings forecasts by brokers last week in the FNArena database, the following paragraphs highlight the largest moves.

WiseTech Global had the largest percentage increase in forecast price target after a FY21 result beat, which set-off a spectacular rise in its shares on results day. This failed to inspire two of the four brokers that have so far maintained prior target prices. Citi noted a decline in both profit margin and acquired customer revenue, while R&D capitalisation increased. Despite lowering its rating to Neutral from Outperform, Credit Suisse can see the broader business strategy coming together and expects continued revenue growth.

Next was Charter Hall Group with FY21 operating earnings 7% ahead of guidance, driven by development income. Macquarie sees around 10% upside to FY22 guidance, while Credit Suisse cautions that a degree of faith in management is required as funds under management and all-in management fee expectations for the year ahead are not disclosed.

Cooper Energy was first on the table for the most material percentage fall in forecast price target last week, after its FY21 result and FY22 guidance missed consensus forecasts. Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight from Equal-weight, which was partly attributable to rising uncertainty around the Sole project. More hopefully, Macquarie points to Phase 2B works at the Orbost gas plant as having potential to improve production rates and enable normal operations.

Coming second on the table was Monadelphous Group after a failure to fully recover costs has led to a substantial reduction in operating margins, explains UBS. The company has guided to lower FY22 revenue and Morgan Stanley expects input inflation and labour shortages will continue to plague the stock.

The recipient of the largest percentage rise in forecast earnings from brokers in the FNArena database was Pilbara Minerals. FY22 guidance surprised Ord Minnett to the upside, with improving spodumene shipments expected, while capital expenditure guidance was also lower than anticipated. However, the stock has already run hard and the broker downgrades to Hold from Buy.

Next up was Whitehaven Coal with FY21 operating earnings better than Macquarie expected. Also, Citi strategists raised second half 2021 coal price forecasts, with FY22 thermal coal estimates also rising by 11%. Meanwhile, Morgans forecasts net cash by the end of FY22, supporting dividend upside.

Last week, Star Entertainment Group was in receipt of the largest percentage downgrade to earnings forecasts from brokers in the FNArena database. Despite this, Morgans assessed it was a good performance by management to keep earnings flat in the midst of a complete disappearance of earnings from the International VIP business. The broker feels it's important to look past the next few months to the potential of the business coming out of lockdown.

Finally, oOh!media's first half revenue and earnings beat Ord Minnett’s forecasts though lockdowns are expected to impact for an indeterminate length. Macquarie agrees and lowers EPS forecasts for FY21-23 by -88%, -39% and -37%, respectively. It’s thought Fly and Locate (offices) may also remain structurally impacted post-covid. Though, with fixed costs now captured, any recovery will result in material positive operating leverage, points out the analyst.

Total Buy recommendations take up 53.08% of the total, versus 39.19% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.73%.

Upgrade

A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/1/2

Cit came away from FY21 results encouraged by the resolution of the excess and dated inventory position, restructured distributor agreements, as well as improved inventory tracking and traceability systems. The rating increases to Buy from Neutral.

Most importantly for the analyst, the China brand health metrics remain positive, a sign that the brand is stronger and more resilient than previously thought.

The target price rises to $7.20 from $6.05 due to higher net cash, lower capex and a roll-forward of valuations to FY23. Citi highlights the company is working on innovations to improve its formulation and reduce reliance on a single product.

ADBRI LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/5/1

First half results beat Macquarie's expectations. Adbri is progressing with increasing its infrastructure exposure, the broker ascertains.

Macquarie believes market conditions have bottomed and most of the structural headwinds such as lime and NSW cement are now more evident in terms of the impact.

Valuation is also more supportive and the broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to $3.80 from $3.20.

ADAIRS LIMITED ((ADH)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Despite lowering EPS forecasts for FY22 after FY21 results, Morgans views Adairs as one of the cheapest retailers in the sector and upgrades its rating to Add from Hold. The price target eases to $4.20 from $4.46.

Mocka was the only disappointment for the analyst, with second half margins falling materially half-on-half due to a lower gross margin (supply chain challenges) and investment in talent and marketing.

Overall, FY21 produced a very strong period of growth in FY21, with heightened demand for product, material gross margin expansion and opex leverage, points out Morgans.

ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED ((ALG)) Upgrade to Buy from Sell by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Ardent Leisure reported a net loss of -$95.9m in FY21, an improvement on FY20 and better than Ord Minnett estimated. The broker believes the results have eased a number of its key concerns regarding the stock.

Strong trading has continued into early FY22, signalling demand is less led by stimulus than previously thought. Earnings are now returning to record levels, which reduces the concern that the private equity partner will be able to exercise the option over 51% of Main Event and reap the majority of upside from the recovery.

Moreover, a sale of Main Event would mean Ardent Leisure moves to a significant net cash position after some significant financial hurdles. All up, this is enough for Ord Minnett to multiple upgrade to Buy from Sell. Target is raised to $1.75 from $0.75.

AFTERPAY LIMITED ((APT)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Top-line metrics for FY21 were known following the trading update in July while UBS was mostly surprised by the 159% increase in second half sales and marketing costs.

Although the higher costs would have originally disappointed the market, the focus is now on the proposed acquisition by Square. The broker has now assumed the acquisition as a base case valuation and upgrades to Neutral from Sell, raising the target to $140 from $42.

UBS believes the ambitions for both companies are complementary and overlapping and this may attract regulatory scrutiny that is not priced in by the market.

APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LIMITED ((ATL)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

The FY21 earnings (EBIT) loss was in line with expectations and Morgans believes the liquidity position looks set to see the company through to other side of covid. The rating rises to Add from Hold and the target increases to $0.539 from $0.351.

Assuming key markets open up with increasing vaccination rates, the analyst can increasingly see the path to vastly improved earnings. The company has $48m in available liquidity currently.

Morgans highlights even just a freely operating domestic environment would lift earnings materially versus FY21.

BLACKMORES LIMITED ((BKL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/4/1

Blackmores missed consensus FY21 earnings expectations, with A&NZ earnings down -31% on the previous period due to lower volumes from retail shuts and fewer international students and daigou shoppers.

China achieved significant underlying growth aided by the company building a new e-commerce capability, and international earnings grew 89% in the second half FY21 versus second half FY20, with covid introducing many new consumers to the vitamin/supplement category through immunity aids.

Credit Suisse notes with Blackmores staking out bold 2024 revenue targets in its FY21 result presentation, the broker recognises the company has advanced to the master class of projecting company value.

Credit Suisse notes Blackmores has laid out a stretch, but achievable, 2024 revenue target that was $100m (15%) above the broker's previous modelling.

Credit Suisse upgrades Blackmores to Outperform from Neutral rating and the target price increases to $100 from $77.