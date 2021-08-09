Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 06-08-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 2 to Friday August 6, 2021

Total Upgrades: 9

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.14%; Hold 38.47%; Sell 7.39%

For the week ending Friday 6 August, there were nine upgrades and six downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

For the second week in a row, Iress headed up the table for the largest percentage increase in forecast target price. Management has disclosed a series of highly conditional indicative bids from private equity at $14.80-15.50 a share. These have been rejected but discussions are continuing.

Ord Minnett retains its Accumulate rating and raises its target price to $14.50 from $11.27. Separately, a first half update was considered broadly in-line with the broker’s expectations.

Next on the table was Pinnnacle Investment Management Group. Despite upgrading forecasts by more than 80% during the second half, FY21 results were still ahead of Macquarie's expectations. The FY22 outlook is also attractive to the broker, as FY21 closing funds under management were 28% above the average for the financial year.

While also materially raising forecast target prices for the group, Morgans and Ord Minnett cautioned on the current valuation, with the former easing its rating to Hold from Add.

Also in the Wealth Management & Investments sector, brokers liked June quarter earnings for Janus Henderson Group, and raised target prices accordingly. Macquarie sees scope for further multiple upside, after adjusted operating income, on an underlying basis, came in well ahead of expectations. However, Credit Suisse is less enthusiastic regarding the outlook, noting pockets of weak fund performance.

Transurban Group had the largest upgrade to forecast earnings. Only Citi updated forecasts last week, in anticipation of FY21 results due out today. The broker expects investor focus to be on the effect of lockdowns to date, progress on the West Gate Tunnel project and updates on flagged growth opportunities in Australia and the US.

The analyst has cut first-half FY22 Sydney traffic assumptions and now expects Sydney traffic to be lower than first-half FY21 though sees upside to the consensus dividend per share forecast.

Next, in terms of significant forecast earnings upgrades last week, was Pinnnacle Investment Management.

Pilbara Minerals headed the list for percentage forecast earnings downgrades last week. However, commentary from Macquarie (the sole broker that updated forecasts) was generally positive and noted rising spot lithium prices present the key risk to base case forecasts. The broker maintains its Outperform rating and 12-month price target of $2.00.

Finally, despite receiving a bid from Square Inc at a 30% premium to the prior close, brokers were a little cautious on Afterpay after the release of FY21 results. Morgan Stanley reduced revenue forecasts by -5% in FY22-23, given lower FY21 gross merchant value, partly offset by around 10bps better merchant margins.

Citi considers Afterpay, when combined with Square's cash app and seller system, will be a much stronger operation to succeed in the US. Still, as it is early in BNPL history the broker considers the timing of the bid surprising and the offer price low. However, Credit Suisse feels there is low risk of the deal not completing and a small chance of competing bids. The Afterpay story may not be over yet!

Total Buy recommendations take up 534.14% of the total, versus 38.47% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.39%.

Upgrade

A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/2/2

A read through of results from overseas peers revealed to Citi growth in both China Label and China cross-border e-commerce channels, which are typically lower margin for Australian infant formula players.

Competitor Danone's results indicated overall infant nutrition is back to growth in 2Q21, after a negative 1Q21, but the company indicated the lower birth rate is starting to weigh on category growth in China.

Citi upgrades a2 Milk to Neutral from Sell after the recent share price fall. It's felt the current share price is fairly factoring-in both upside and downside risks. The broker retains its $6.05 target price.

CSR LIMITED ((CSR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Following a period of suspension of coverage for CSR, UBS now forecasts FY22 profit of $180m, based on a more positive view of Australian housing volumes and margins. Property is valued at $900m and long-run Building Product earnings (EBIT) margins are assumed to be 11% by 2026.

The broker lowers its target price to $6.10 from $6.17 and lifts its rating to But from Neutral. It's felt the market is yet to fully price-in an extended housing cycle, and resulting elevated earnings.

DELOREAN CORPORATION LIMITED ((DEL)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Morgans upgrades its rating to Speculative Buy from Hold, believing the share price has found a floor near $0.20, after soft trading following its IPO. The broker's target price of $0.25 is maintained.

The analyst highlights domestic spot gas prices have surged, and recent volatility in spot electricity prices have provided significant opportunities for gas fired generation.

LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ((LNK)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Link Administration, ex PEXA, is assessed is assessed to be trading at around $2.50 a share. Hence, Credit Suisse believes value has emerged and raises the target to $5.55 from $5.40, while upgrading to Outperform from Neutral.

Not only is there better value, the broker also believes tailwinds are emerging and there are several areas of potential upside. Catalysts could include a buyback announcement at the results and a stronger-than-expected outlook.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED ((NAB)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Morgans upgrades its rating to Add from Hold in light of recent share price weakness, and after the bank announced an on-market buyback of up to $2.5bn of shares.

The broker sees potential for further capital management, especially after management said it “will continue to assess various options to return capital to shareholders.”

The analyst believes this should boost investor confidence in the strength of major bank balance sheets, as well as boost confidence in the asset quality outlook for the sector. Morgans retains its $27.50 target price.

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED ((ORG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 4/3/0

Production in the June quarter was in line with forecasts. New guidance for FY22 energy markets operating earnings (EBITDA) of $450-600m is lower than Credit Suisse estimated, while FY23 at $600-850m is ahead of estimates.

The broker argues a FY22 free cash flow yield of 17.2% and dividend yield of 6.1% while reasonable does not stand out in terms of value.

Utilities are expected to continue facing difficult conditions although Credit Suisse suspects FY22 will be the trough. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target raised to $4.80 from $4.50.

See also ORG downgrade.

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED ((RSG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/1/0

June quarter production was softer than Macquarie expected. Syama sulphides were solid, despite power interruptions and an extended shutdown of the mill.

Yet the project performed well on other physical metrics while the continued performance of the mine is key to the broker's de-leveraging base case. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral on recent weakness in the share price. Target is $0.60.

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED ((RWC)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 4/2/0

UBS expects momentum to continue, with lead indicators suggesting repairs and renovation markets should grow in FY22. This comes after the company's third quarter trading update showed a positive sales trend in the US and Europe.

Following a period of suspension of coverage, the broker upgrades its rating to Buy from Neutral and lifts its target price to $6.16 from $4.84. A FY21 profit of $202m is forecast.

The analyst cautions the spot copper price at US$9,500/t remains a concern and represents a -$36m headwind in FY22. However, through a combination of price and cost-out, this is expected to be largely offset.