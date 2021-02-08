Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-02-21

Weekly Reports | Feb 08 2021

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday February 1 to Friday February 5, 2021

Total Upgrades: 16

Total Downgrades: 13

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 51.08%; Hold 39.99%; Sell 8.93%

By Mark Woodruff

For the week ending Friday 5 February, there were sixteen upgrades and thirteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Deterra Royalties received two upgrades from Neutral to Buy from separate brokers, while Worley was on the receiving end of two downgrades to Neutral from Buy.

For Deterra Royalties UBS forecasts a 5% lift in world steel production in 2021, which drives a 3% lift in expectations for seaborne iron ore demand and a market likely to be in deficit. Credit Suisse is also positive on future iron ore pricing and the company’s South Flank ramp up.

Understandably disappointed by a first half update by Worley (around -40% below consensus forecasts), UBS admits to underestimating the disruptive impact from the second wave of infections in the northern hemisphere. Likewise, Credit Suisse was surprised by the magnitude of deterioration in business conditions.

Worley, it will come as no surprise, was also atop the table for the largest percentage fall in target price for the week. Origin Energy was next after guidance for FY21 was lowered and headwinds facing the electricity sector do not appear to be weakening anytime soon.

On a positive note, the largest percentage increase in target price for the week went to IGO, after UBS concluded the acquisition of Tianqi's Australian lithium assets was a shrewd move. The broker now includes the acquisition of the 24.99% interest in the Greenbushes spodumene mine and 49% interest in the Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in forecasts.

In the wake of a second quarter production and shipments update, Fortescue Metals also had a good week as brokers raised price targets. Credit Suisse lifted the target to $23.50 from $16.50, after becoming more bullish around iron ore pricing. In addition, the tailwinds of minimal debt, Eliwana ramping up to plan and a strong dividend outlook led the broker to upgrade the company rating to Outperform from Neutral.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group had the largest percentage earnings upgrades by brokers during the week. The group reported profit up 120% on the previous corresponding period, with significant performance fees the main driver. Forecast upgrades were largely driven by higher funds under management, increased second half net inflow assumptions and higher performance forecast fees in outer years.

Whitehaven Coal’s operating income forecasts for FY21-22 were upgraded by Credit Suisse during the week in the order of 29-41%. The broker upgraded internal near-term thermal coal price forecasts to incorporate higher demand from a La Niña-driven cold winter in the northern hemisphere.

Production generally exceeded broker forecasts in the December quarter for Sandfire Resources. According to Macquarie, copper prices are driving upside momentum. Ord Minnett also assesses potential upside to valuations for the Black Butte operation and/or T3 expansion.

Mineral Resources was another to receive a large percentage rise in earnings forecasts by brokers for the week. Macquarie raised the earnings outlook to reflect an increase in iron ore price realisations and a stronger volume in mining services.

Six of a possible seven brokers in the FNArena database reviewed earnings forecasts after a strong trading update from BlueScope Steel. The company also upwardly revised FY21 operating income guidance on the back of a stronger performance by all divisions.

There were some significant percentage declines in earnings estimates by brokers in the FNArena database last week. The two largest belonged to Karoon Energy and Cooper Energy. As mentioned last week, second quarter revenue was lower due to delayed shipments by Karoon Energy, while foaming at Cooper Energy’s Orbost operations is causing some hesitation among brokers.

There was an earnings downgrade for Seven West Media at the hands of Credit Suisse, despite an upgrade to estimates to reflect its latest FY21 Metro TV ad market forecasts. However, the broker expects to see market declines of -2% for the first half.

Both Origin Energy and AGL Energy were also prominent in the table for percentage forecast earnings declines. The reasons for the former company’s woes are outlined above, while AGL Energy incurred a -$2.7bn post tax impairment charge at the first half results, due to the impact of lower long-term electricity prices.

Morgan Stanley lowered overall earnings and retained an Underweight rating for Galaxy Resources, after a December quarter report of production, shipments and costs. However, the broker raised the target price to $1.45 from $1.35 and upgraded forecast 2023 EPS after assuming a return to reserve Lithium Grade for mining Mt Cattlin.

Western Areas also had a rough week in terms of broker earnings forecasts. December quarter production revealed to Ord Minnett another difficult quarter for Forrestania, with reduced nickel volumes and increased costs because of lower grades and recoveries.

The broker also reduced remaining reserve estimates for Flying Fox by -15% and models a limited grade recovery at Spotted Quoll.

Finally, Worley pulled of an unenviable trifecta for the week. The company received a dual downgrade to rating, the largest percentage fall in target price and an appearance in the list for largest percentage downgrade to percentage earnings. Suffice to say, the explanation has been already mentioned above.

Total Buy recommendations take up 51.08% of the total, versus 39.99% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.93%.

Upgrade

ADBRI LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 0/5/2

Macquarie expects the momentum in housing will last a while and the longer-term concerns around the lack of immigration and the impact on sustainability are considered less pertinent in the current investment thesis.

Accommodating monetary and fiscal policies are being met by a focus on consumer homes like never before, the broker observes.

Macquarie upgrades to Neutral from Underperform as the improving market conditions offset ongoing structural risks for Adbri. Target is $3.05.

AMCOR LIMITED ((AMC)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 5/2/0

First half results beat UBS estimates. Earnings growth was supported organically along with the Bemis merger synergies and share buyback accretion. The positive trends have accelerated and Amcor has raised its FY21 constant currency growth guidance to 10-14%.

Nevertheless, UBS expects growth rates will moderate as synergies from the merger fade. The broker is attracted to the company's leading position across global consumer packaging markets and upgrades to Buy from Hold. Target is reduced to $16.60 from $16.66.

CSR LIMITED ((CSR)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/1/0

Macquarie expects the momentum in housing will last a while and the longer-term concerns around the lack of immigration and the impact on sustainability are considered less pertinent in the current investment thesis.

Accommodating monetary and fiscal policies are being met by a focus on consumer homes like never before, the broker observes.

Macquarie has been surprised at the momentum in CSR but acknowledges the stock's exposure to the strength in the Australian cycle and upgrades to Outperform with a $6 target.

CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED ((CTD)) Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 6/0/0

Ord Minnett observes stocks within the travel agency segment have declined materially since December, largely because of valuation concerns.

The broker now assesses valuations have become more reasonable and believes it is time to revisit those stocks that have strong fundamentals.

Corporate Travel fits the bill and the rating is upgraded to Buy from Accumulate. Target is raised to $22.11 from $21.93.

DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED ((DRR)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse and Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 3/0/1

Since listing in October 2020, Deterra Royalties has underperformed the AUD iron ore price by circa -28% and is down almost -10% year to date.

Even so, the broker takes a constructive house view on iron ore pricing and the South Flank ramp up, upgrading its rating to Outperform from Neutral. Target price moves to $4.80 from $4.40.

UBS forecasts a 5% lift in world's steel production in 2021. This drives a 3% lift in expectations for seaborne iron ore demand and the market is likely to be in deficit, requiring high-cost supply to remain.

As a result, UBS lifts expectations for 2021 average iron ore prices to US$125/dmt and the long-term price to US$65/dmt. The broker upgrades the rating for Deterra Royalties to Buy from Neutral and raises the target to $5.15 from $5.00.

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD ((FMG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 4/2/1

Led by a more bullish view around iron ore pricing, Credit Suisse lifts its Fortescue Metals Group target to $23.50 from $16.50. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral.

With only US$0.1bn in net debt, Eliwana ramping up to plan along with a strong dividend outlook, the broker has enough reasons to justify the upgrade ahead of what is expected to be a strong result in February.

GWA GROUP LIMITED ((GWA)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/3/0

Macquarie reviews housing data, noting approvals continue to strengthen and this will underpin strong growth into FY22. Home building approvals are the highest levels in 65 years.

Previously, Macquarie had expected a rebound in commercial was necessary for a further re-rating in the stock.

While forecasts for commercial business are conservative, commentary from the company indicates it is outperforming broader market numbers by targeting specific categories.

Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral and raises the target to $3.90 from $3.25.

HEALIUS LIMITED ((HLS)) Upgrade to Buy from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 4/3/0

UBS resumes coverage after a short hiatus and upgrades to Buy from Sell. Target is raised to $4.40 from $2.70.

The broker is confident the company is better placed to benefit from favourable demand for diagnostic services and a more benign reimbursement environment.

The sale of the GP component within the medical centre division has significantly improved the capital structure, in the broker's view, and Healius is now in a position to increase the dividend pay-out and fund an on-market share buyback.