Cheap Power Very Expensive For AGL, Origin

Recent surprise announcements by two energy majors in Australia, AGL Energy ((AGL)) and Origin Energy ((ORG)), reveals just how severe the impact of surging renewables is on their business models.

In response to weaker wholesale energy prices, AGLEnergybooked a shock write-down, while its peer OriginEnergywarned of a two-year profithit.

Australias largest electricity generator and retailer, AGL announced it would take -$2.7bn in impairments at its interim financial result to be released next week.

Provisions include -$1.9bn relating to onerous contracts to wind farm PPAs (power purchase agreement), -$1.1bn in increases to environmental restoration provisions, and generation asset impairments of -$532m against a positive tax offset of $878m.

AGL reiterated underlying guidance of $500-580m for FY21 and flagged FY22 will actually improve by $50-80m post tax due to the unwind.

Markets werent entirely surprised

Given AGL has been trading below book value since January 21, UBS suspects the market had already factored in the possibility of an impairment. But what these recent announcements bring clearer into view, adds UBS, is that AGL's earnings will decline year on year.

The broker also flags downside risk in the medium term, especially should government policies underwrite new generation.

While these charges do not impact AGL's near-term net debt position, UBS expects higher charges to lower future cash flow when the onerous contracts are settled or when rehabilitation cash costs are incurred from 2023.

UBS also expects FY21 gearing to increase to 36% (from 26%) which reduces the likelihood of further capital management in the near term.

While AGL is trading at an FY21 dividend yield of 7.6%, UBS expect the yield to drop materially year on year.

The broker maintains a Sell on the stock as increasing renewable penetration, supported by government underwriting, pushes the outlook for wholesale electricity prices lower.

Quick on the heels of AGLs bombshell came Origins missive that in response to lower wholesale prices flowing into retail tariffs, plus a lower gas retail contribution, it was cutting its Energy Markets divisions operating earnings (EBITDA) guidance, now implying pre-tax earnings will decline -2131% this fiscal year.

Origin has lowered its FY21 guidance for Energy Markets EBITDA to $1bn - $1.14bn (-$155m / -13%).

Based on current electricity prices (averaging $41/MWh across the four states), Ord Minnett estimates the value of both AGL and Origins generation assets at less than zero at current prices.

The broker believes prices would need to be $5055 per megawatt hour (MWh) for these assets to be break-even in value.

Future tenability in question

At face value, the current situation appears untenable for the electricity businesses for both energy majors.

Fueling market concerns was a cautious outlook commentary from AGL in which managements long-term outlook for wholesale electricity and renewable energy certificates now indicated a sustained and material reduction in prices.