FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2020

Australia | 4:32 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ASX)) - ASX Ltd
- ((AIA)) - Auckland International
- ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
- ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
- ((CAT)) - Catapult Group
- ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
- ((CCL)) - Coca-Cola Amatil
- ((CDA)) - Codan
- ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings
- ((EBO)) - EBOS Group
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Prop
- ((HPI)) - Hotel Property Investments
- ((HT1)) - HT&E Limited
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((IPH)) - IPH Limited
- ((IRE)) - Iress
- ((MMS)) - Mcmillan Shakespeare
- ((MP1)) - Megaport
- ((MGR)) - Mirvac
- ((OPC)) - Opticomm
- ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
- ((ORA)) - Orora
- ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles Group
- ((PPT)) - Perpetual
- ((PME)) - PRO Medicus
- ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
- ((STO)) - Santos
- ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
- ((S32)) - South32
- ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
- ((SGR)) - Star Entertainment
- ((TGR)) - Tassal Group
- ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
- ((WES)) - Wesfarmers
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE