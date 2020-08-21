FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2020

Australia | 4:32 PM

Today's Reports:

  • ((ASX)) - ASX Ltd
  • ((AIA)) - Auckland International
  • ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
  • ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
  • ((CAT)) - Catapult Group
  • ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
  • ((CCL)) - Coca-Cola Amatil
  • ((CDA)) - Codan
  • ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings
  • ((EBO)) - EBOS Group
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Prop
  • ((HPI)) - Hotel Property Investments
  • ((HT1)) - HT&E Limited
  • ((IEL)) - IDP Education
  • ((IPH)) - IPH Limited
  • ((IRE)) - Iress
  • ((MMS)) - Mcmillan Shakespeare
  • ((MP1)) - Megaport
  • ((MGR)) - Mirvac
  • ((OPC)) - Opticomm
  • ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
  • ((ORA)) - Orora
  • ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles Group
  • ((PPT)) - Perpetual
  • ((PME)) - PRO Medicus
  • ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
  • ((STO)) - Santos
  • ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
  • ((S32)) - South32
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((SGR)) - Star Entertainment
  • ((TGR)) - Tassal Group
  • ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
  • ((WES)) - Wesfarmers

