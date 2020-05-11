Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 08-05-20

Weekly Reports | May 11 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday May 4 to Friday May 8, 2020

Total Upgrades: 15

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.64%; Hold 41.30%; Sell 9.06%

Upgrades and downgrades for individual ASX-listed companies were in perfect balance for the week ending 8th May 2020.

FNArena counted 15 for each change in recommendation by the seven stockbrokers monitored daily.

Upgrades were mostly reserved for stocks that haven’t as yet fully participated in the share market rally, though strong results from the likes of Collins Foods and Pushpay Holdings equally attracted one upgrade to Buy.

Qube Holdings received two upgrades during the week. Only one of the 15 upgrades did not move higher than Hold/Neutral. The recipient is Medibank Private.

On the opposite side of the ledger, JB Hi-Fi stole the show with no less than three downgrades following a strong result release which came with an equally strong share price performance.

Other stocks receiving downgrades include Transurban (2x), Alumina Ltd, ResMed, Seek and coal producer New Hope Corp.

Four of the fifteen downgrades shifted to a fresh Sell.

The week’s overview for positive amendments to price targets reveals four stand-outs, led by Fortescue Metals and JB Hi-Fi.

As expected, there is a lot more to observe on the negative side. Virgin Money UK suffered the biggest hit for the week, followed by Austal, Infigen Energy and AP Eagers.

Though the balance is similar for earnings estimates, the news is considerably better with the week’s table for most positive revisions showing sizeable increases for the likes of PushPay Holdings, Alacer Gold, Crown Resorts and Tyro Payments.

Negative revisions are still multiple times larger and here Air New Zealand crowned itself the week’s biggest loser, followed by Qantas, Virgin Money UK, and AP Eagers.

Out-of-season reporting season in Australia is now in full swing and investors’ focus will be firmly focused on CommBank (trading update, not a financial result), Pendal Group, Amcor and Xero this week.

Upgrade

ADAIRS LIMITED ((ADH)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

A 221% surge in online sales has helped to offset sales losses due to Adairs store closures, netting to total sales down -37% in five weeks, Morgans notes. Stores are set to progressively reopen over May-June, and liquidity is sufficient to ensure no intention to raise capital.

While earnings forecasting remains difficult, the company's liquidity position and online strength lead the broker to increase its target to $2.17 from $1.22, and upgrade to Add from Hold.

AGL ENERGY LIMITED ((AGL)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/3/3

Australia's electricity demand looks to be resilient in the face of the virus, Morgans suggests, but the challenge for retailers will be a spike in bad debts. Weaker wholesale prices have not much impacted default retail pricing.

The broker sees increasing value in AGL Energy and Origin Energy. The broker upgrades both to Add from Hold on share price weakness. AGL target falls to $17.15 from $17.39.

BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED ((BLX)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Beacon Lighting is the only retailer under Morgans' coverage not to provide a virus-related update. This is possibly because as a trade supplier, Beacon's stores have remained open.

The broker suspects stay-at-home demand may have buffered earnings, supported by a lack of large scale competition.

Consumer sentiment will no doubt remain volatile as the reality of high unemployment and a weak economy hit home, but Morgans upgrades to Add from Hold on valuation. Target falls to 93c from 97c.

COLLINS FOODS LIMITED ((CKF)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 2/0/0

UBS observes the company's KFC Australia business appears to be one of the better performing fast food operations during this pandemic. The business was an early beneficiary from the easing of lock-down restrictions.

It is also likely to be a beneficiary of domestic car-based holiday activity when this resumes. UBS considers the stock has defensive qualities and the multiples are not overly demanding.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target reduced to $8.95 from $10.60.

CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ((CWY)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 4/2/0

The virus impact on Cleanaway Waste Management's operations has largely netted out to flat, given falls in demand for collections in Commercial & Industrial, other than supermarkets, have been offset by increased residential collections. The company says it's still on track to meet prior FY20 guidance but has withdrawn guidance nonetheless.

Morgans assumes relatively flat earnings across FY20-21 before lifting again from FY22. Target falls to $2.12 from $2.17, upgrade to Add from Hold.

GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA ((GOZ)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Credit Suisse considers the stock at a relatively attractive entry point for those wanting metropolitan office and industrial exposure. Government tenants contribute 24% of income, listed entities 57% and large private companies 15%.

The broker cannot rule out an equity raising, as sector peers with gearing of over 30% have recently raised equity, largely for defensive reasons, but considers Growthpoint, being internally managed, has less incentive to do so.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target is reduced to $3.15 from $4.28.