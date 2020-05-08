The Wrap: Global Recovery, Offices And Residential Care

Weekly Reports | May 08 2020

Weekly Broker Wrap: Global growth recovery, energy consumption, office property and residential care

-Best case scenario for global GDP growth is -3% for 2020 with Australia’s GDP contracting -6.1%

-Commercial electricity demand gap filled by households albeit with higher credit risk

-Sydney office properties to experience more headwinds

-Westpac turns focus to core banking business

-Mortgage servicing players in the US and the UK market expected to weather the storm well

-The one-time package for residential care not enough to handle medium-term risks.

By Angelique Thakur

Covid-19 And Global Growth Scenarios

Economists at UBS predict global growth for 2020 to be circa -3%, weakest since the Great Depression. What is notable is this is the best-case scenario, and depends on restrictions being lifted in mid-May with resumption of daily activities by June-end. If all goes according to plan, we could see growth recover sharply to 5.2% in 2021.

Many major economies are expected to post record GDP contractions in the second quarter and, not surprisingly, Australia awaits a similar fate, with the economists forecasting a -10% drop in the second quarter, estimating the economy to contract -6.1% in 2020 before recovering 5.2% in 2021.

A more conservative scenario projects delay in easing restrictions to June end with global growth lower at -4.5% this year before improving in 2021.

Another outlook, which is downright scary, sees containment measures failing with the virus coming back in waves until mid-2021. This scenario pegs growth for 2020 at an abysmal -5.1% with a weak L-shaped recovery of about 2.3% in 2021.

Even in the best-case scenario, it is only the domestic restrictions that would be relaxed, with border constraints expected stay in place till next year, reminds the broker, noting this would impact migration.

Needless to say, such scenario has grim consequences for Australia, which is heavily reliant on foreign investment and migration and also does not bode well for housing, remarks UBS.

With a household debt-to-income ratio that is among the highest in the world at circa 200%, Australia may see an income recession quickly turn into a more damaging balance sheet recession, warns the broker.

Energy Retailers: No Covid-19 Related Fallout

Electricity demand leading to the March quarter remained surprisingly stable, with the slight reduction a result of milder temperatures and increased rooftop solar rather than a fallout of covid-19.

Demand vacuum from commercial quarters has swiftly been filled by households. This is a double-edged sword as smaller customers pose more credit risk, comments stockbroker Morgans.

Morgans calculates the margin difference of selling one MWh of energy to a retail customer versus a large business customer to be about $30/MWh. Lower margins coupled with rising unemployment could lead to a sharp increase in bad debts.

Morgans is optimistic about both AGL Energy ((AGL)) and Origin Energy ((ORG)), noting their strong balance sheets would be enough to weather the proverbial storm.

The broker considers AGL’s customer mix resilient while the same cannot be said about Infigen Energy ((IFN)) which is finding commercial and industrial contract growth difficult to manage in the volatile electricity market.