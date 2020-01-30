Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Retail Investors Might Be Key For Equities Bull Market



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



The 2020 decade opened with a bang as, globally, investors started preparing for a recovery in growth later in the year on the back of ongoing loose policies from central banks and early indications of a bottom in the global slump.



Towards the end of last year, investor focus seemed to be on elevated valuations after what had been the best performance since 2009 for many an equity index. From the moment January began it quickly became obvious cash on the sidelines was burning a hole in fund managers' souls, and that cash was looking to be deployed sooner rather than later.



It's not always the Australian share market starts the new calendar year by rising more than 6% in less than three weeks - more than double the 3% return achieved during the prior six months. Admittedly, there is an element of catching up as December proved rather gloomy for the ASX, exacerbated by a large foreign seller during the final trading session for the year.



But here institutions and other investors had equally moved some of their funds into cash and defensive assets, away from the share market, which temporarily proved the correct decision, until the new year started with a big upswing. There is anecdotal evidence that some of the cash that deserted equities late last year has made a swift come back in January.



For good measure: not everybody is on board with the improved outlook for the global economy further into the current calendar year, while many an expert eye continues to be wary of today's share prices already reflecting lots of optimism and good news. The problem of elevated looking share price valuations was countered by expectations that market consensus for corporate profits will be proven too conservative, and thus valuations are not as high as they seem.



The irony in the Australian context is that bushfires and weather events inflicting damage and retailers struggling post Boxing Day 2019 continue to elicit profit warnings from listed companies already facing continuous challenges from a moribund domestic economy, a recovery in the local housing market notwithstanding.



The past few weeks have seen profit warnings from companies including Suncorp ((SUN)), Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)), QBE Insurance ((QBE)), AMA Group ((AMA)), Apollo Tourism & Leisure ((ATL)), Gentrack Group ((GTN)), nib Holdings ((NHF)), Medibank Private ((MPL)), Mosaic Brands ((MOZ)), Super Retail ((SUL)), Nufarm ((NUF)), Kogan ((KGN)), Cimic Group ((CIM)), Downer EDI ((DOW)), and Beacon Lighting ((BLX)).



At first glance, none of these warnings should have come as a major surprise. Bushfires and weather events lead to spikes in insurance claims. Extreme weather triggers changes in consumption, and affects tourism, outdoor sports and leisure, and the agricultural sector. Consumer spending is on the nose, and not just because of the bushfires. Engineers and project underwriters are risky businesses (see also: RCR Tomlinson and Forge Group, as well as Lendlease Group).



Analysts are already anticipating Qantas ((QAN)) will be next in providing guidance for fewer-than-anticipated international travelers, as well as Sydney Airport (((SYD)) in extension of the same theme. Note also: the benign response to the share price of QBE Insurance post warning possibly signals investors, in some cases, are willing to look beyond the immediate impact, at least for now.



In contrast, a handful of small caps have issued positive revisions to profit guidance and these share prices, understandably, have (mostly) shot the lights out in response. This small congregation of positive stand-outs thus far includes Polynovo ((PNV)), Bell Financial Group ((BFG)), Catapult Group ((CAT)), Objective Corp ((OCL)), EML Payments ((EML)), Data#3 ((DTL)), and K&S Corp ((KSC)).



Investors did not wait for any market updates to assume that reduced geopolitical tension and an improving global outlook was working to the benefit of iron ore producers such as Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), Mount Gibson ((MGX)), BHP Group ((BHP)), and Rio Tinto ((RIO)).



But now the sudden emergence, and spreading of the coronavirus from China has, temporarily at least, put a firm halt to that trend.