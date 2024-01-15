Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 12-01-24

Weekly Reports | 10:31 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday January 8 to Friday January 12, 2024

Total Upgrades: 3

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.26%; Hold 34.39%; Sell 8.34%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck



January has started on a relatively calm and quiet note.



Local analysts are clearly taking their time to return from the annual holiday break, and that's not taking into account that teams are smaller these days with stockbrokers feeling the impact from what has been, underneath the surface, a challenging time for most investors and the industry at large.



Oversold market conditions in combination with an unexpected Fed pivot have, however, put a rocket under share market indices in the final six weeks or so of calendar 2023, leading to oversized share price moves for many listed on the ASX.



No surprise thus, the harvest from last week's analysts' responses is biased towards downgrades. Only three stocks received an upgrade during the week from the stockbrokers monitored daily through FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report.



Those three were decisively outnumbered by 15 downgrades, of which eight moved to Sell. Citi has taken a negative view on Australian banks, the more troubled asset managers are not enjoying operational relief, Morningstar (Ord Minnett) doesn't like NextDC, Healius ((HLS)) yet again proved not all healthcare companies are made from the same cloth, and share prices for some cyclicals (CSR, Sims) might have moved too enthusiastically given the general prospect of slowing economic growth.



It aint much, in terms of overall activity, but there are a lot of signals in there already that could prove very prescient during reporting season in February.



A more positive background emerges from the week's changes in valuations and price targets with Core Lithium the only negative stand-out (yet again proving not all producers are of similar quality), with 29Metals and Jumbo Interactive completing the week's bottom three.



On the positive side of the ledger, six companies enjoyed increases of 3% and more, spearheaded by Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)).



A lot more action has been happening in terms of earnings forecasts. Analysts already have started to update and review ahead of the February results season. Initial indications point towards (a lot) more negative revisions than positive updates, but a lot has to do with the cyclicality of resources.



Expect a lot more of the same in the week(s) ahead.

Upgrade

COAST ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ((CEH)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Ord Minnett highlights shares in the former Ardent Leisure, now trading as Coast Entertainment, continue to trade well below the broker's fair value assessment of 60c.

For any modern day disciples of the Benjamin Graham style of value investing, this has now become a rare opportunity in today's share markets, the analyst argues.

Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold. This report was released on January 3.

JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 0/4/2

In hindsight, Macquarie concludes its own assumptions for consumer spending have been too conservative. In addition, JB Hi-Fi is seen as the best in class with a superior cost structure that is keeping online competition at bay, unlike trends across the globe.

Today's update sees the broker lifting its forecasts by between 7%-8% for the years ahead. Valuation lifts to $55 from $45.

Macquarie has upgraded its rating to Neutral from Underperform.

LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED ((TLC)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/1/0

While describing Lottery Corp as having a wide-moat, with the company poised to dominate lotteries in Australia, Ord Minnett also acknowledges sales volumes have been abnormally soft.

The latter should translate into a rather soft H1 performance, estimated -7% below last year's performance. Oz Lotto, with sales down -20%, is the biggest drag to date, points out the broker.

With long term forecasts remaining intact, the analyst has reduced short term estimates. Fair value assessment remains $5. Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold.

This update was issued in December.