Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Jan 2024

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

The February reporting season locally is still weeks away but next week investors' focus will be drawn to quarterly market updates and production reports from the likes of Hub24 ((HUB)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), BHP Group ((BHP)) and Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)).

The following week sees ResMed ((RMD)) unofficially opening the local corporate results season, before Australia celebrates the once upon a time arrival of James Cook.

Oh wait! Cook actually arrived on April 29, 1770. It's the arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson that draws the crowds into pubs and surroundings each year. The ASX will be closed on the day.

Meanwhile, inflation numbers remain in focus. CPI readings are falling across the world, but the global debate is whether they are falling fast enough to see central bankers start cutting interest rates. Today's CPI update from China shows the dynamic over there is of a totally different nature. Inflation is negative in the country.

More targeted stimulus?

Next week sees the release of more Chinese economic data, as well as more CPI and PPI releases in Europe, the UK, and Japan.

