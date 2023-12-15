Next Week At A Glance – 18-22 Dec 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:32 AM

By Greg Peel

In the week before Christmas, offices will begin to empty, research will dry up and a festive cheer will descend, particularly now the Fed has handed out the eggnog.

But we will still get the minutes of the December RBA meeting on Tuesday.

However in leaving its rate on hold, the RBA noted (again) in its statement that international developments are one factor informing policy decisions. While this would very much include China, developments in US policy cannot be overlooked.

In other words, the minutes will be old.

The Bank of Japan meets next week.

The US will see housing starts and home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods orders and most importantly, just before Christmas, November PCE inflation numbers.

The quarterly balance of the ASX200, previously announced, will come into effect from Monday.

Thursday brings the expiry of December quarter equity derivatives (futures, options).

Wrapping up the long tail of AGM season next week are Allkem ((AKE)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)) and ANZ Bank ((ANZ)).

