Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Dec 2023

By Greg Peel

The two big events locally next week are the RBA meeting on Tuesday, at which economists expect the cash rate to remain on hold despite recent hawkish rhetoric, and the September quarter GDP release on Wednesday.

Leading into the GDP result will be data for company profits and inventories and the current account. Monthly numbers are due next week for job ads and trade (October).

In the US it’s jobs week, with the private sector report out on Wednesday night and non-farm payrolls on Friday night.

The US will also see numbers for factory orders and trade (October).

China also reports trade (November).

Tuesday brings services PMI reports from across the globe.

The local AGM season is all but over, save for a few stragglers over the next couple of weeks. Next week’s meetings include Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) and Soul Pattinson ((SOL)).

Metcash ((MTS)) reports earnings on Monday.

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) hosts an investor day on Wednesday.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

