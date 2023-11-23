The Overnight Report: Thanks

Daily Market Reports | 8:58 AM

This story features ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ORG

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7084.00 – 12.00 – 0.17% S&P ASX 200 7073.40 – 4.80 – 0.07% S&P500 4556.62 + 18.43 0.41% Nasdaq Comp 14265.86 + 65.88 0.46% DJIA 35273.03 + 184.74 0.53% S&P500 VIX 12.85 – 0.50 – 3.75% US 10-year yield 4.42 – 0.00 – 0.05% USD Index 103.91 + 0.34 0.33% FTSE100 7469.51 – 12.48 – 0.17% DAX30 15957.82 + 57.29 0.36%

By Greg Peel

No Interest

The ASX200 rose during the morning yesterday and fell back in the afternoon, but never really bothered the scorer. Volumes were low ahead of tonight’s US holiday.

Michelle Bullock didn’t exactly inspire investors yesterday when she spoke to a bunch of economists, suggesting, "The remaining inflation challenge we are dealing with is increasingly homegrown and demand-driven".

And that “more substantial monetary policy tightening is the right response to inflation that results from aggregate demand exceeding the economy's potential to meet that demand."

The RBA governor was ignored by the bond market, as yields didn’t move, but real estate was the worst performing sector on the day (-1.5%), followed by technology (-1.1%) and communication services (-1.0%). The consumer sectors were also weak.

The banks closed flat.

Best performer was utilities (+0.9%) as having fallen on Tuesday, Origin Energy ((ORG)) rose 1.7% ahead of today’s shareholder meeting regarding the Brookfield-consortium takeover, which, given AusSuper’s stake, is not expected to succeed.

Materials (+0.3%) and energy (+0.5%) again helped to balance out the index while healthcare (+0.3%) joined in. That despite Healius ((HLS)) falling -33.2% following a share placement intended to fix its balance sheet.

Another casualty on the day was wealth platform Praemium ((PPS)), which fell -35% after cutting earnings guidance by -30%. The stock is only an All Ord.

The winners yesterday were mostly gold miners.

After a brief moment in the sun on Chinese stimulus news, metals prices are all down overnight other than iron ore, which is defying gravity. Gold has also pulled back from the US$2000/oz mark, and the oils are down as well.

That might explain why, with the S&P500 up 0.5% overnight, our futures are down -12 points this morning. It’s not like other sectors are putting up their hands to do the heavy lifting at the moment.

While the ASX will likely again be quiet today ahead of tonight’s US holiday and early close on Friday, it is another Super Thursday for AGMs, thus the micro may dominate the macro.

Buy Anyway

Wall Street was in thankful mood last night despite any good reason to be so, given data releases.

Durable goods orders fell -5.4% in October when -3.1% was expected, although strip out planes and cars and orders were flat.

The Michigan Uni consumer sentiment index edged up to 61.3 from 60.4 but Wall Street was more focused on the inflation expectations number, with respondents suggesting inflation will be 4.5% next year, up from a 3.2% expectation of only a month ago. The current headline CPI is 3.2%.

Weekly new jobless claims fell to a five-week low of 209,000, having recently shown signs that, maybe, the labour market is easing, but it doesn’t look like it.

Having reported in Tuesday night’s aftermarket, Nvidia closed down -2.5% last night. The company substantially beat on revenues and earnings and raised guidance for the third quarter in a row; revenues tripled from the same quarter last year.

But can Nvidia keep it up? Wall Street is not so sure. And there is concern over US government bans on exporting high-level chips to China.

Mind you, -2.5% on a stock up 240% year to date is hardly earth-shattering.

Sam Altman is back at OpenAI, and all his minions are staying put.

The disagreement between Altman and the board is apparently that the board wants to maintain an altruistic bent for OpenAI – providing a service for the good of humanity – while Altman is more commercially-minded.

How could AI possibly harm humanity anyway?

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1989.80 – 9.00 – 0.45% Silver (oz) 23.63 – 0.14 – 0.59% Copper (lb) 3.73 – 0.03 – 0.78% Aluminium (lb) 0.99 – 0.01 – 1.40% Nickel (lb) 7.38 – 0.20 – 2.62% Zinc (lb) 1.13 – 0.04 – 3.14% West Texas Crude 76.90 – 0.97 – 1.25% Brent Crude 81.81 – 0.69 – 0.84% Iron Ore (t) 135.58 + 1.77 1.32%

Beijing is talking up stimulus but any benefits are yet to be seen, and in the interim base metal spot prices have fallen below futures prices to imply a “contango”.

This occurs when short-term demand fails to match supply, and is currently the case for all the major LME base metals, as the global economy slows.

No problem for iron ore though.

Gold is never going to burst through US$2000/oz without a fight.

There is dissent among OPEC members, it would seem. OPEC-Plus was meant to have a meeting on Sunday to discuss production quotas but smaller members are disgruntled, and the meeting has been delayed for four days.

The Saudis and Russia are taking the brunt of production cuts at present but all members have their quotas (which they rarely stick to anyway). If smaller members are unhappy, the big guns may be forced to cut further to maintain the balance.

The oils were down as much as -4% last night before rebounding.

The Aussie is down -0.2% at US$0.6544.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -12 points or -0.2%.

There’s a very long list of AGMs today, including a lot of miners.

Virgin Money UK ((VUK)) reports earnings.

Origin Energy shareholders meet.

ALS Ltd ((ALQ)) goes ex-div.

US earnings season calendar: https://www.ii.co.uk/investing-with-ii/international-investing/us-earnings-season

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 22 Nov 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7073.40 0.34% 4.32% 0.35% 0.49%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABC Adbri Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi ALU Altium Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie AX1 Accent Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi DMP Domino's Pizza Enterprises Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie HLS Healius Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie IPH IPH Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans NHC New Hope Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi SDF Steadfast Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms