Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Nov 2023

By Greg Peel

After a quiet week for data this week, it all hots up again next week.

Most important will be the US CPI on Tuesday night, followed by the PPI on Wednesday, along with retail sales.

Friday is the deadline for the US budget, and unlike last time, there has not been a lot of news on that front. Failure for Biden and the new Republican Speaker to agree would lead to a shutdown.

China reports October retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment on Wednesday.

Locally, we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys next week. Critical for the RBA will be Wednesday’s September quarter wage price index, followed by October jobs on Thursday.

The off-cycle earnings season also picks up the pace next week, with results due from ANZ Bank ((ANZ)), Elders ((ELD)), Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), ALS Ltd ((ALQ)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Nufarm ((NUF)) and GrainCorp ((GNC)) due.

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) provides a quarterly update.

After a quieter week this week, AGM season hots up again. BHP Group ((BHP)) is the big one, but there’s loads more.

Telstra ((TLS)) and Altium ((ALU)) hold investor days.

