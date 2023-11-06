The Monday Report – 06 November 2023

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

By Greg Peel

Risk-On

The ASX closed out a week in which it rode high on the tails of lower US bond yields and subsequent Wall Street strength with another step-jump open on Friday and a close at the same level.

The ASX200 fell back -10 points from its mid-session high of 6988, suggesting the 7000 level is going to provide near-term resistance. Backing that up is another 0.9% gain for the S&P500 which has resulted in only a 14 point rise in our futures on Saturday morning, implying simply a test of 7000 today.

The index rose 3.5% for the week.

The Aussie ten-year yield fell another -7 points on Friday to 4.72% but the two-year is still pricing in another rate hike. This didn’t stop industrials (+2.1%) and real estate (+2.0%) leading the charge, while another solid performance from the banks (+1.4%) underpinned the index.

Healthcare is also on a run (+1.9%), defying a soaring Aussie which has surged through the US64c range as if it wasn’t there.

Resource sectors continue to sit out the general euphoria, although still-strong iron ore prices and gold prices gradually creeping back towards US$2000/oz had materials up 0.6%, while energy fell -0.1% on lower oil prices to be the only sector to close in the red.

Technology was relatively quiet under the circumstances (+1.0%), despite Block ((SQ2)) surging 25% on its quarterly result, and discretionary was a little hesitant (+1.2%) compared to other sectors.

The more defensive sectors underperformed, with communication services up 0.7% and staples and utilities up only 0.2%. The latter two sectors had individual corporate issues to absorb.

Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) came back on the boards and fell -9.7%, following a capital placement to fund its Californian wine acquisition.

Brookfield has made its “best and final” offer for Origin Energy ((ORG)), which is not just rhetoric but binding. AusSuper, which owns 13.68%, continued to say not good enough. Origin shares fell -1.1%. According to media reports, AusSuper has now joined the bidding consortium.

Medical imaging company Integral Diagnostics ((IDX)) did not have the best day, falling -27.2% on a trading update bemoaning staff shortages, labour costs and other inflation.

That timid 14 point gain for the futures likely reflects some caution ahead of tomorrow’s big event, whereas having ticked all the boxes in an event-packed last week, Wall Street now goes quiet in terms of releases ahead of CPI next week.

Could the fall in US yields stay the RBA’s hand?