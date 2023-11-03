Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Nov 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:24 AM

By Greg Peel

Tuesday is Melbourne Cup Day, although the significance of that seems to wane further each year. Victoria is closed nonetheless.

More importantly, it’s RBA day, and the odds are in favour of another hike. The Fed’s pause may be acknowledged, but the Fed’s cash rate is 5.25-5.50% and the RBA’s is 4.10%.

Another hike would mean 4.35%. The cash rate proxy of the two-year yield as of yesterday was 4.36%.

The RBA will also issue a Statement on Monetary Policy next Friday.

China reports trade and inflation numbers next week.

The US October jobs report is out tonight, which could accelerate/stop the current stock/bond rally.

The US sees trade and consumer sentiment data next week, and the earnings season rolls on. We’re now over halfway in number of reporting stocks terms, but the season has a long tail.

Bank result season is upon us locally. Macquarie Group ((MQG)) reported earlier today, Westpac ((WBC)) on Monday and National Bank ((NAB)) on Thursday. The following week brings a result from ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and a quarterly update from Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)).

Also reporting next week are James Hardie ((JHX)), News Corp ((NWS)), Xero ((XRO)) and Orica ((ORI)).

Goodman Group ((GMG)) provides a quarterly update.

The AGM continues, but the daily numbers are on the low side next week before another burst the following week.

Note that US summer time ends on Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, the NYSE will close at 8am Sydney time, as will the SPI Overnight.

