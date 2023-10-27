Next Week At A Glance – Oct 30-Nov 3 2023

Weekly Reports | Oct 27 2023

By Greg Peel

Economists are convinced, following the increase in Australia’s month on month CPI last quarter, and Michelle Bullock’s rhetoric, we’ll see another RBA rate hike Tuesday week. Today brings the PPI.

The US will see PCE inflation tonight.

The Fed will make its decision next Wednesday. It is also the day the US Treasury reveals its budget borrowing requirements, which will be critical for bond yields.

The US will also see consumer confidence, private sector jobs and non-farm payrolls for October.

The first estimate of eurozone GDP is out next week and the Bank of England holds a policy meeting.

China reports October PMIs on Tuesday ahead of reports from across the globe on Wednesday and Friday.

In Australia we’ll see retail sales, private sector credit, building approvals and trade numbers.

Yesterday saw the peak in the AGM season but the season rolls on into November. Next week’s highlights include meetings for BHP Group ((BHP)), Coles Group ((COL)) and Qantas Airways ((QAN)).

Quarterly earnings reports are due from Amcor ((AMC)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)), CSR ((CSR)), Macquarie Group ((MQG)) and Block ((SQ2)).

