Next Week At A Glance – 23-27 Oct 2023

By Greg Peel

With yesterday’s September jobs report proving benign despite the fall in the unemployment rate, next Wednesday’s release of September quarter CPI data will be critical to an RBA that appears to have its finger on the trigger.

We will likely see a rise in the headline number due to higher petrol prices, but the core will be key, particularly with regard services inflation and rents.

For the US, the highlight next week, economically, is the first estimate of September quarter GDP on Thursday, followed by September PCE inflation on Friday. The US will also see numbers for new home sales, durable goods orders, and consumer sentiment.

On the corporate front, it’s a big week for quarterly earnings results. Next week features releases from Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, which collectively have to power to either make or break Wall Street.

The ECB meets next week.

Tuesday brings flash estimates of global October PMIs.

ResMed ((RMD)) reports September quarter earnings on Friday.

