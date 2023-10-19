The Short Report – 19 Oct 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 12, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 staged a Wall Street-led recovery before it all came a cropper again this week.

As the table below indicates, movements in short positions were mixed last week. There was only one movement of one percentage point or more. Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) shorts rose to 8.6% from 7.6%.

The bank reported last week and its shares fell -7.4% on the day. Before today, they had clawed back half that loss, but the shorters only took this as an opportunity to sell more. Among stockbrokers covering the regional lender, Sell ratings (or equivalents) are quite popular too.

The Liontown Resources ((LTR)) saga continued last week, with shorts rising to 10.2% from 9.3%. This week has brought a new development. See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

PLS 14.0

GMD 10.9

SYR 10.7

LTR 10.2