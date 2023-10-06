Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Oct 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:53 AM

This story features COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CBA

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US jobs report is one of the more critical in recent times, with the S&P500 close to a technical breakdown.

The minutes of the last Fed meeting are out next week but that seems an eternity ago, and the interim surge in bond yields largely renders them irrelevant.

There follows the US September CPI on Thursday and PPI on Friday.

Monday is Columbus Day in the US which is a bank holiday. The bond market will be closed but stock markets are open.

China is back from holiday next week and will report inflation and trade data at week’s end.

Japan is closed on Monday.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys, and September jobs on Thursday.

Next week sees the beginning of a trickle that will become a flood of corporate AGMs. Facing the music next week are Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)), CSL ((CSL)), Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)), Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) and Brambles ((BXB)).

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms