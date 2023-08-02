Rudi’s View: Awaiting The August Verdict

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Awaiting The August Verdict



It's by no means a perfect relationship, but earnings forecasts in Australia are tumbling in seldom witnessed fashion while key indices are threatening to set new highs for the year.



If investors are looking for a genuine reason to be worried, the gap that is opening up between these two might just be the appropriate concern.



But it is and remains a heavily polarised share market and thus general averages only tell half of the story, at best.



At face value, corporate profits in Australia have proved more vulnerable than in overseas markets, Europe and the USA included, and the prospects for the year ahead suggest the pressure is on with the aggregate EPS forecast for the ASX200 now firmly in negative territory.



One look into the finer details, however, quickly reveals this negative outlook is closely correlated with the local share markets' heavy weighting towards resources companies and banks. This does not erase the fact that things are getting tougher for many companies in many industries.



The general mood among local share market forecasters ahead of the August season is cautious, also because overseas companies that manage to beat forecasts are not necessarily rewarded with a higher share price.



Analysts at Macquarie believe a close relationship seems to be forming as to how share prices perform ahead of each financial report; did the share price rally in advance? A weakening should be expected post release. Did the share price lag ahead of the release? The odds are in favour of a share price rally post event, even if the result itself is a "miss".



The upcoming August reporting season will also mark a trend reversal in local dividends as super payouts from the iron ore producers in years past are normalising. See also the significantly lower payout from Rio Tinto ((RIO)) last week.



Bank dividends remain poised for strong increases this year, but then expected to largely remain unchanged in FY24.

On Citi's projections, total dividends paid out to Australian shareholders are likely to contract by some -6% in FY23, and again by a similar percentage in FY24.



Dividends from the resources sector are projected to shrink by -25% and -22.6% respectively for both years, with dividends expected to fall more than earnings due to lower payout ratios.



Optimism Trumps Fear



Back in February, corporate results in Australia proved a reality check for a market that had put in a fierce rally off the September-October lows, but five months later the broader dynamic is changing.



The Q2 reporting season in the US has been strengthening the overall impression that things are starting to improve and that before long companies and investors can start looking forward to growth in profits and sales again.



It is for this reason market strategists at Citi have turned more positive on the outlook for the S&P500 in the year ahead. Citi last week upwardly revised its targets for this leading index to 4600 by year-end and to 5000 for mid-next year.



The implication, explain Scott Chronert & co, is that any pullbacks can now be bought for an earnings growth acceleration call in 2024.



The team of strategists at Macquarie (bearish on Australia) broadly concurs, suggesting profit margins in the US are holding up better-than-expected, while inventories no longer seem the problem they once were.



All in all, earnings forecasts are no longer downgraded in the same fashion as they have been in recent quarterly reporting seasons in the US and this is feeding into generally broadening market optimism.





Divergence Dominates ASX Prospects



In Australia, the outlook appears a lot more challenging, as also indicated by analysts at Wilsons whose research update laid bare the extreme divergence in growth prospects for Australia's largest companies.



Zooming in on the local Top20 for the three financial years of FY23-24-25 immediately highlights the meagre, if not negative forecast trajectories for ASX-heavyweights including BHP Group ((BHP)), Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), Rio Tinto, Santos ((STO)), Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and all four of the major banks.



It goes without saying, share prices in commodity companies remain leveraged to any changes impacting on sector dynamics. Share prices have surged recently on speculation of more stimulus from the Chinese government to pull that economy out of its moribund state.



Wilsons' research also revealed which large cap companies in Australia look set to rise above the cornfield when all others will be struggling to keep the EPS growth pace positive: