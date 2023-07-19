Rudi’s View: Low Expectations Not Low Enough?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

-Master & Servants; Bonds vs Equities

-Earnings Forecasts: Low Expectations Not Low Enough?

Master & Servants; Bonds vs Equities



"I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody."



If your experience is similar to mine, you have been closely watching global stock markets for many years, decades!, but only recently have you started to genuinely appreciate the true meaning of that statement made in the late 1990s by former president Clinton advisor James Carville.



Equities, precious metals and commodities and bonds usually operate in worlds apart from each other, with the occasional, temporary, exception. The stock market is all about corporate profits, so we have been told, and thus bonds are left to those who cannot stomach the risks and volatility of equities, FX and commodities.



Stocks and bonds; it's often seen as an uneasy, even an unnecessary combination. On multiple occasions I have seen faces of equity managers turn grey when asked about what bonds might do in the future. It's simply not in their DNA.



Some six years ago I attended an anniversary event of the 1987 global share markets crash, watching several grey-haired survivors walking off stage after conceding "we still don't know what caused it".



Fingers are usually pointed at programmatic trading programs, but the initial trigger most likely came from German and US bond markets.



The story for the past years is not dissimilar. Most equity indices last year, as well as gold, endured a tough journey in 2022 because bond yields kept rising. Higher bond yields put downward pressure on valuations of most assets, but in particular of quality and long-duration assets trading on high multiples on stock exchanges.



No surprise thus, when bond yields retreated from their peaks in October, this had a positive impact on beaten-down equity markets which promptly started to recover. What has surprised ever since though is equity investors have treated the apparent peak in bond yields as a continuous good news story, even though the reason why bond yields might have peaked may not be good news at all.



As every expert in fixed interest is able to explain, at first bonds are selling (yields rising) because central banks are hiking rates while inflation is rising but then the focus shifts towards the real economy impact of those hikes and bonds start to price-in future rate cuts while economies are losing momentum.



In theory, this is but a straightforward scenario, but in practice it never really is. Every cycle has its specific framework and conditions, and this time the global background does not equal the precedents from the past due to prior lockdowns and stimulus programs, the war in the Ukraine, aging populations, and this new era of technological breakthroughs.



The bond market is far from the only driver for share markets, of course. This is also why its influence often goes unnoticed with investors trained to focus on market sentiment, valuations, momentum indicators, economic signals and profit forecasts, but the bond market remains as omnipotent as ever.



The chart below reveals 2023 has by no means been an exception. Witness how each 'mountain' in US bond yields (ten-year) has coincided with sharp retreats for share prices in September-October, in February and yet again in June-July, while each retreat into the next 'valley' spurred on the next equities rally.







The problem with knowing how this close correlation works is still that forecasting the next move in bond markets is too difficult a task for most of us, including many who follow fixed interest closely, unless, potentially, when the next mountain forms towards the 4% level?



Unless one is convinced we are about to relive the 1970s with persistently elevated levels of inflation, which will need to be priced in by bonds, it is but a fair assumption to make that 4% -or thereabouts- marks the upper level for US bond yields for the current cycle.